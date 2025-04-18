8 best Netflix shows you can't skip this spring

If you need some new Netflix shows to watch right now, we have the perfect list for you! We shared the list of the best Netflix shows coming this spring.

Spring has already sprung, and while we've seen some good Netflix shows released so far, there are some excellent new Netflix shows and new seasons of returning shows coming this spring! And, we haven't even learned about all the new Netflix shows yet. We'll share the full list when we find out, but these are the eight best Netflix shows for you to watch this spring.

Let's get the list started with the new Netflix show everyone is talking about, Ransom Canyon.

Ransom Canyon

RANSOM CANYON. Josh Duhamel as Staten in Episode 102 of Ransom Canyon. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 | Netflix

Release date: April 17

Created by April Blair

Cast: Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, James Brolin, Lizzy Greene, and more

Ransom Canyon is one of the hottest Netflix new releases of the spring so far. It was just released on Thursday, April 17, and we're hearing great things about the new series. Ransom Canyon has been described as "Virgin River meets Yellowstone," so we know that Netflix fans will be all over this title when they hear about it.

Ransom Canyon tells the story of resident cowboy, Staten Kirkland, played by Josh Duhamel. As Staten deals with personal strife, he's forced to save Ransom Canyon as it comes under threats from the past, according to Netflix. Minka Kelly also stars in the series as Quinn O'Grady, a close friend of Staten and a business owner in the town.

The series is based on Jodi Thomas's book series of the same name, so if you like what you see, you can start reading the series, too!

You season 5

You. (L to R) Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Lockwood in episode 502 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 | Netflix

Release date: April 24

Created by Greg Berlanit and Sara Gamble

Cast: Penn Badgley, Charlotte Richie, Anna Camp, Madeline Brewer, Griffin Matthews, and more

You is coming to an end with the release of season 5 on Netflix on Thursday, April 24, and what a ride it's been for Netflix's fan-favorite serial killer, Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley. We can't wait to see what's in store for Joe and the rest of the gang in the new season, but we're expecting at least a few returning characters from previous seasons, as well.

After You season 4, Joe is returning to New York City, where it all started for him. Now, Joe and his billionaire wife, Kate, played by Charlotte Ritchie, enter into a new phase of life in the killer corporate world. Taking over the company after her father's "tragic" death, Kate is surrounded by friends and foes on all sides.

It will be really interesting to see if You sticks the landing with its ending. If it doesn't, I can't imagine fans are going to be too happy. Luckily, all 10 episodes of the final season will be released on April 24 and not split into two parts like You season 4.

The Four Seasons

THE FOUR SEASONS. (L to R) Colman Domingo as Danny, Marco Calvani as Claude, Tina Fey as Kate, Steve Carell as Nick, and Will Forte as Jack in Episode 103 of The Four Seasons. Cr. F.ROMAN/Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

Release date: May 1

Created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield

Cast: Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Marco Calvani, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Erika Henningsen

The Four Seasons is one of the new TV shows I'm most looking forward to watch this year. Thankfully, it has nothing to do with the hotel or the famous landscaping company in Philadelphia.

Created by and starring Tina Fey, The Four Seasons tells the story of a group of four couples who have been friends for years over the course of a year. It's also been revealed that one of the couples is on the brink of divorce, which sounds like it has the potential to threaten the larger group.

As their lives change, they remember they will still be friends forever, or something like that. I don't know; I haven't seen it yet, but that's what it sounds like will happen. Here's a look at the official Netflix synopsis:

There are friends for a reason, and friends for all seasons - THE FOUR SEASONS follows long-time friends through the ups and downs of life over the course of four seasonal vacations (Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter). Together they have a lot to unpack.

It's such an awesome premise with an even better cast! I can't wait to see these comedy legends put on a show in The Four Seasons. It's also inspired by the 1981 film of the same name, according to Netflix.

Forever

FOREVER. (L to R) Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin Edwards and Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark in Episode 101 of Forever. Cr. Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Netflix © 2024 | Netfli

Release date: May 8

Created by Mara Brock Akil

Cast: Lovie Simone, Michael Cooper Jr., Wood Harris, Niles Fitch, Xosha Roquemore, Marvin Lawrence, and more

It's not spring or summer without a brand new teen show on Netflix. Forever was created by Mara Brock Akil, and it's based on the book of the same name by Judy Blume. It's slated for a May 8 premiere on Netflix, so we have a feeling that Netflix thinks this one is going to be super popular, too.

Forever tells the story of two teens, Keisha, played by Lovie Simone, and Justin, played by Michael Cooper Jr., who fall in love!

Regina King -- yes, THE Regina King -- directed the series, so needless to say, we're pretty excited for fans to watch this show. It definitely has the potential to be the next super popular teen Netflix show like Outer Banks, Ginny and Georgia, and Never Have I Ever.

Sirens

Sirens. (L to R) Meghann Fahy as Devon, Felix Solis as Jose in episode 101 of Sirens. Cr. Macall Polay/Netflix © 2025 | Netfli

Release date: May 22

Created by Molly Smith Metzler

Cast: Meghann Fahy, Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, Milly Alcock, Glenn Howerton, Felix Solis, and more

Of all the shows on this, Sirens is the show I'm most excited about. Luckily, we don't have to wait too long to watch it. Sirens premieres on Netflix on May 22, right before Memorial Day weekend. Netflix always saves that slot for big shows, so we have super high hopes for Sirens.

For those who don't know, Sirens is a dark comedy series with an absolutely incredible cast, including Meghann Fahy, Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, and Milly Alcock. That's about as good as it gets, you know?

Here is the synopsis of the series, via Netflix:

Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class.

In the series, Fahy stars as Devon, while Alcock plays Simone. Moore and Bacon star as the Kells.

I will take many, many seasons of this show, but it looks like it's a limited series, so we're probably only looking at a one-season show, but hey, we've seen Netflix expand on limited series in the past!

Add Sirens to your watchlist right now, and make sure you don't skip it this spring.

Ginny and Georgia season 3

Release date: June 5

Created by Sarah Lampert

Cast: Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Felix Mallard, and more

Ginny and Georgia is finally back for season 3 this spring! It's been a really long break between seasons. The second season premiered on Netflix on Jan. 5, 2023, so by the time the Ginny and Georgia season 3 release date rolls around on June 5, it will have been almost two and a half years between seasons. Yikes!

Even with the super long break between seasons, I don't think it's going to have a negative effect on the series at all. Fans have been waiting, waiting, and waiting some more for this show, and they can't wait to watch, especially after the season 2 cliffhanger that saw THAT CHARACTER arrested.

Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howery are back at the titular daughter-mom duo, Ginny and Georgia, along with Diesel LaTorraca, who stars as Austin, Ginny's little brother. Stay tuned for more news about the new season!

FUBAR season 2

Fubar. (L to R) Carrie-Anne Moss as Greta Nelso, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in episode 202 of Fubar. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2025 | Netflix

Release date: June 12

Created by Nick Santora

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Carrie-Ann Moss, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, and more

Like Ginny and Georgia, FUBAR is also back for a new season this spring after a long wait. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro will return as the father-daughter duo, Luke and Emma Brunner, when FUBAR season 2 hits Netflix on June 12.

For those who aren't familiar, FUBAR tells the story of a CIA agent, Luke Brunner, who gets caught up in a case that involves his daughter, Emma, who is also a CIA agent. In season 2, we get to meet Luke's ex-wife, Greta, played by Carrie-Ann Moss, who also has a key role in the next case Luke is trying to crack.

If you like The Night Agent and The Recruit, I think you'll enjoy FUBAR. It's obviously a little sillier than those other shows, but it's still quite good in my opinion. You have a lot of time to catch up if you haven't seen this series yet.

The Waterfront

The Waterfront. (L to R) Jake Weary as Cane Buckley, Danielle Campbell as Peyton, Melissa Benoist as Bree Buckley in episode 104 of The Waterfront. Cr. Dana Hawley/Netflix © 2025 | Netfli

Release date: June 19

Created by Kevin Williamson

Cast: Holt McCallany, Maria Bellow, Jake Weary, Melissa Benoist, Danielle Campbell, and more

Last but certainly not least, The Waterfront definitely deserves a spot on the list of Netflix shows to watch this spring. Thankfully, it's released right before the official start of summer on June 19. Of all the shows on this list, The Waterfront is the new show that might be the biggest hit of them all.

The Waterfront is set in North Carolina. It's a crime drama that tells the story of the Buckley family, according to Netflix. With their backs up against the wall and nowhere to turn to save their fishing empire in a small community, the Buckleys resort to some less-than-legal practices to stay ahead of the game.

Honestly, this show is giving me Bloodline meets Ozark vibes. Both of those shows were huge hits for Netflix, and it's been a while since we've seen a dark, gritty, and Southern Netflix show like this. The Waterfront, if it's good, and we don't know that quite yet, will be a massive success on Netflix.

That's the list of the best Netflix shows you have to watch this spring. We'll share more news about upcoming Netflix shows when we find out.