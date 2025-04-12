6 most entertaining Netflix shows of 2025 so far

Netflix kicked off the first quarter of 2025 with a massive release of new titles, several of which have received rave reviews. From comedies to thrillers to Western adventure, the streamer has outdone itself with the wide range of choices in its most recent releases.

The streamer kicked off the new year with a brand new Harlan Coben series, Missing You. Two other highly anticipated releases were the second season of The Night Agent and the final episodes of Cobra Kai.

The best news is, Netflix isn't done yet. The remainder of the year will continue to see new seasons of your favorites including You, Wednesday, The Witcher, Squid Game, and the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

Below we highlight several amazing new shows released on Netflix in 2025, from a wide range of genres.

The Residence

The Residence. (L to R) Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp, Randall Park as Edwin Park in episode 107 of The Residence. Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2024

Produced by Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland, The Residence was released on March 20 and quickly became a favorite. The dramedy features stories of those working behind the scenes at the White House when one of their own is discovered to have been murdered during a state dinner.

Enter in Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba), a consultant with the Metropolitan Police Department who has a nose for investigation and bird watching. The series is a lighthearted whodunit that doesn't take itself too seriously.

Aduba is joined by an all-star cast including Susan Kelechi Watson, Ken Marino, Jason Lee, Bronson Pinchot, Randall Park, Spencer Garrett, Jane Curtin, Taran Killam, Al Franken, Kylie Minogue playing herself, and more.

The final episode ends with a dedication to Andre Braugher, who was initially cast as A. B. Wynter, the White House Chief Usher, who died before filming could resume after the Hollywood labor disputes. Giancarlo Esposito took on Braugher's role.

I don't know about you, but I am ready for a buddy comedy starring Aduba and Parks. Their on screen chemistry is outstanding.

Adolescence

Adolescence

The British psychological crime drama Adolescence premiered on March 13, and this one will pull at your heartstrings. The series was created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, who also stars. The story follows the arrest of 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), who is accused of killing a female classmate.

Shot in one continuous take, each of the four episodes will take you on a roller coaster ride of emotions that you aren't prepared for. Cooper and Graham's performances are incredible, and the twists and turns of the story will leave you spinning.

The series also stars Ashley Walters, Faye Marsay, Mark Stanley, Christine Tremarco, Hannah Walters, and Erin Doherty. I highly recommend this one as it stays with you long after you've finished watching.

Running Point

RUNNING POINT. Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon in Episode 108 of Running Point. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

The sports comedy Running Point premiered on Netflix on Feb. 27 and was renewed for a second season in March. Kate Hudson leads the show as Isla Gordon, a former party girl who gets a once-in-a-lifetime chance to reinvent herself as president of her family-owned pro basketball team, the Los Angeles Waves.

The series has earned widespread praised from critics and viewers alike for its character depth, extraordinary writing (and fast-paced joke-telling as a hard-comedy show), and the ability to easily engage its audience, whether they are basketball fans or not. Seriously, you don't have to love basketball to love Running Point!

Additional cast includes Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Jay Ellis, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada, Dane DiLiegro, and Justin Theroux. Hudson's comedic talents really shine in this series and is reminiscent of her mother, Goldie Hawn's early work.

Zero Day

ZERO DAY. (L to R) Eden Lee as Agent Angela Kim, Mozhan Navabi as Melissa Kornblau, Robert De Niro as George Mullen, Connie Britton as Valerie Whitesell, Jay Klaitz as Tim Pennington and Ignacio Diaz-Silverio as Cesar Rocha in Episode 105 of Zero Day | Cr. JOJO WHILDEN/Netflix © 2024

The Robert De Niro-led political thrillerZero Day, a six-part series released on Feb. 20, features the actor as the former president of the United States, George Mullen. His successor tasked him with investigating and identifying those responsible for a deadly cyberterrorism attack known as Zero Day.

The series shows just how easily chaos can erupt when a catastrophe strikes and tells the story in a relevant way, highlighting the divisiveness America is currently experiencing. De Niro is joined by an all-star cast consisting of Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, Bill Camp, Dan Stevens, Matthew Modine, Angela Bassett, McKinley Belcher II, and more.

Zero Day is brilliantly written and features outstanding performances, keeping you on the edge of your seat as events unfold.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar. Kaitlyn Dever as Belle in Apple Cider Vinegar. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Apple Cider Vinegar is a limited Australian TV drama that was released on Feb. 6, starring Kaitlyn Dever and Alycia Debnam-Carey as wellness gurus Belle Gibson and Milla Blake. The series is inspired by the true story featured in Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano's 2017 book The Woman Who Fooled the World. Both ladies promote alternative medicine as social media influencers in "a true-ish story based on a lie."

Belle makes claims that she was able to cure her terminal brain cancer through health and wellness. And, like all things that sound too good to be true, that is the case. Belle had never been diagnosed or cured of cancer but fools her followers to further her reach as an influencer. Dever has been praised for her spectacular performance that sheds light on the truth of how some influencers use their popularity to scam their followers.

The series also stars Aisha Dee, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Mark Coles Smith, Ashley Zukerman, Susie Porter, Matt Nable, Phoenix Raei, Chai Hansen, Rick Davies, Kieran Darcy-Smith, Catherine McClements, and Essie Davis. Apple Cider Vinegar is a chilling look into the mind of a sociopath who would stop at nothing to gain notoriety.

American Primeval

AMERICAN PRIMEVAL. (L to R) Preston Mota as Devin Rowell, Taylor Kitsch as Isaac, and Betty Gilpin as Sara Rowell in Episode 101 of American Primeval. Cr. Matt Kennedy/NETFLIX © 2023

The Western series American Primeval isn't for the faint of heart. Released on Jan. 9, the series is set in 1857 Utah and shows an unfiltered look at the lives of the settlers heading west, the indigenous people of the area, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church). The story shows the brutality experienced by all as religions and cultures clash in the lawless land.

The series does an extraordinary job featuring a grim look at life in the western part of the United States during this time. Due to the incredible job by the cinematographers, American Primeval transports viewers back in time to a harsh world full of heartbreaking loss, extreme hardship, and moral dilemmas.

The series is led by Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin, who are joined by Kim Coates, Dane DeHaan, Shea Whigham, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Derek Hinkey, Kyle Bradley, Jai Courtney, and more. American Primeval is one of the best series of 2025, so far.