Although 2024 was a great year for new and returning Netflix shows, it's no secret that 2025 will be the biggest year ever for Netflix. To make sure fans know what they're in for next year, we shared a list of the 13 best Netflix shows coming in 2025.

Since 2020, the TV and film production pipeline has had a hard time ramping up. Just when things were getting back to normal in terms of production, the studios and writers' and actors' unions could not come to terms on new contracts, which resulted in months of production delays. Finally, TV production got back on track in late 2023 and early 2024. We're starting to see some of those shows that were delayed by the strikes wrap production, and they are scheduled to arrive in the new year.

All of the Netflix shows on this list either have release dates scheduled, have been confirmed for release, or are expected to arrive in 2025 by those in the loop. Unless something weird happens, we'll see all these Netflix shows released this year.

Let's get the list started with Harlan Coben's new Netflix shows that arrives on New Year's Day, Missing You.

Missing You

Release date: Jan. 1, 2025

Missing You is going to be the first new Netflix show of the year! Netflix always loves to release new Harlan Coben shows around New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and that’s happening again this year.

Based on Coben’s novel of the same name, Missing You tells the story of Detective Kat Donovan, played by Rosalind Eleazar, who finds her ex-boyfriend on a new dating app years after he vanished from her life without a trace years earlier. As Kat tries to get to the bottom of his disappearance and find him, old wounds from the past are ripped open.

Missing You has a great cast, including Richard Armitage, Jessica Plummer, James Nesbitt, Mary Malone, Lenny Henry, Mark Warren, and more.

The Night Agent season 2

The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 203 of The Night Agent. Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

Release date: Jan. 23, 2025

The Night Agent is finally back for season 2 in January 2025. We were really hopeful that we’d see the new season of this show in 2024, but it got pushed back to the first month of the year. We can’t wait to see what Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) is up to in the new season.

Following the events of season 1, Peter is now fully part of the Night Action program, but saving the world probably won’t be as easy this time. The season 2 cast includes Luciane Buchana, who starred as Rose in season 1, Brittany Snow, Amanda Warren, Arienne Mandi, Berto Colon, Louis Herthum, Michael Malarkey, Keon Alexander, Navid Negahban, Teddy Sears, and more.

Netflix has already renewed The Night Agent for season 3, so we probably shouldn’t have to wait nearly as long for season 3 as we did for season 2.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3

Cobra Kai. (L to R) William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Jacob Bertrand as Eli 'Hawk' Moskowitz, Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

Release date: Feb. 13, 2025

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 is coming to Netflix in early 2025! Netflix did something very weird with the Cobra Kai season 6 release schedule. The first part was released in July, followed by Part 2 in November. Then, there’s another three-month gap between season 2 and season 3. It makes sense in some ways. These will be the final episodes of the series, after all, so it makes sense to stretch it out, let it all breathe, and truly celebrate this great show.

But, after the Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 ending, I do not want to wait that long! I want to know how this series starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Mary Mouser, Xolo Maridueña, and Tanner Buchanan will end. Things did not go well at the global karate competition, the Sekai Taikai, and somebody call Caleb Crawdad because there has been another murder.

I honestly don’t know how this series is going to come to an end, but I guess we’ll find out in February!

Ginny and Georgia season 3

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Brianne Howey as Georgia, Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller at the Ginny & Georgia Season 3 Table Read. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

Expected premiere date: Q1 or Q2 2025

Fans have been waiting forever for Ginny and Georgia season 3, or at least it feels like that. The second season premiered on Netflix on Jan. 5, 2023. It’s basically been two full years without a new season of Ginny and Georgia. That should be ending soon, though.

Production on Ginny and Georgia season 3 wrapped in September, so in theory, the crew and creative team should be close to completing the season. Usually, there’s at least a 4-6 month gap between the end of production and the new season release on Netflix. If that happens with Ginny and Georgia season 3, we should see the new season sometime within the next few months. We know it’s not coming in January, and Netflix already has a lot of shows coming in February. It’s most likely that Ginny and Georgia season 3 will premiere in March or April 2025.

And, it’s going to be a really interesting season, too, especially after the season 2 ending. Antonia Gentry is back as Ginny, along with Brianne Howey as Georgia for season 3. The rest of the main cast, including Diesel La Torraca, Felix Mallard, Sara Waiglass, Jennifer Roberston, Scott Porter, Nate Mitchell, Chelsea Clark, and Katie Douglas, are also back for the new season. There’s also Ty Doran, Noah Lammana, and a few new cast members joining up for season 3.

Speaking of new, there’s a new showrunner for Ginny and Georgia season 3, as well. Sarah Glinski takes over as the showrunner for season 3. Debra J. Fisher was the showrunner of the first two seasons of the series created by Sarah Lampart. Oh, and Ginny and Georgia season 4 is also already in the works. Hopefully, like The Night Agent, fans won’t have a two-year wait between the next seasons.

The Residence

The Residence. (L to R) Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp, Randall Park as Edwin Park in episode 101 of The Residence. Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

Premiere date: March 20, 2025

The Residence has all the makings of your next new Netflix obsession in 2025! Look, there are many, many TV shows about the inner workings of The White House and other political series. We have yet to see a series about all the people who make things work for those world leaders making the decisions on behalf of the two major political parties and the United States of America. The Residence, produced by Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland, is about to go there.

Created by Paul William Davies, The Residence was inspired by the book, The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by Kate Andersen Brower, which shines a light on the behind-the-scenes team working at The White House. In The Residence, a murder investigation dives deep into the personal and professional lives of those working at The White House.

The Residence has a ridiculous cast, including Uzo Aduba, Susan Kelechi Watson, Giancarlo Esposito, Randall Park, Ken Marino, Jason Lee, Edwina Findley, and more. We all know how many good Netflix shows are coming in 2025, but this is the one I have my eye on. I don’t think people know much about it yet. When they do, it’s going to be a major hit! Every Shondaland show on Netflix has been so far, so…

You season 5

Expected premiere date: Q1 or Q2 2025

You returns in 2025 for the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix original series starring Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg. Netflix just confirmed that You will be back in the new year. The series is based on Caroline Kepnes’s book series of the same name, although the show and book vary drastically as the story moves away from season 1.

You season 4 premiered on Netflix on Feb. 9, 2023, with the second half of the season dropping a month later. Since then, there’s been a few updates about You season 5. We know where the story is heading and who will be in it. Joe and Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie) are heading to New York to continue Kate's ascension in her father’s company. And, Joe is about to meet the whole fam, including the new characters played by Anna Camp, Madeline Brewer, Griffin Matthews, and more.

We’re expecting to see You season 5 on Netflix soon. Production started in the spring of 2024 and wrapped during the summer, so You season 5 should be dropping on Netflix sometime in Q1 or Q2. I don’t think we’ll see the series in January or February, but it’s possible that we could see You season 5 premiere in March or April. Just please, please, please don’t split the final season like you did with season 4, Netflix.

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2

Expected premiere: Q2 or Q3 2025

My Life with the Walter Boys is probably Netflix’s second-most popular teen series coming in 2024. The series premiered on Netflix on Dec. 7, 2023, so we always knew that a 2024 release was going to be a tough ask for season 2. Luckily, Netflix renewed the series for season 2 quickly, and the creative team was able to craft the season 2 story. The cast and crew got to work on filming season 2 this summer, and production on season 2 wrapped this fall, according to Netflix.

While Netflix could hold the second season until later in the year, we’re expecting to see My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 this spring or summer on Netflix. We’ll share more news about the second season as Netflix shares it.

The good news is that all your favs from the first season are back for season 2, including Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Zoe Soul, and more!

If you haven’t seen this series, you should definitely check it out! The story revolves around Jackie (Rodriguez), a teen from the East Coast, who finds a home with the Walter family in the rural West after a family tragedy leaves her alone. It’s a solid series!

Wednesday season 2

Expected premiere: Q2 2025

Wednesday season 2 is probably the most highly anticipated Netflix show coming in 2025 not called Stranger Things. Technically, Wednesday is the most-watched English-language Netflix show of all time, so the hype might be even bigger for Wednesday season 2.

Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams in season 2, and there’s another big mystery to solve during her second year at Nevermore Academy. It’s hard to imagine it can be bigger and more exciting than season 1, but Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are going for it.

We’ll see many of the season 1 cast return for season 2, including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luiz Guzman, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Fred Armisen, and more. There are a bunch of new cast members, like Christopher Lloyd, Steve Buscemi, Victor Dorobantu, Billie Piper, and more.

We’re expecting Wednesday season 2 to be released on Netflix sometime this spring or early summer. Production wrapped late in 2024, so it’s just a matter of when the season will be ready and when Netflix will roll it out. Hopefully, we don’t have to wait all the way until Halloween.

The Witcher season 4

Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in The Witcher season 4. Image: Netflix. | Netflix

Expected premiere: Q3 or Q4 2025

The Witcher season 4 should be coming to Netflix sometime in 2025, but we haven’t heard a lot of information regarding the new season in a while. After revealing Liam Hemsworth as Henry Cavill’s Geralt replacement, it’s been pretty much crickets.

The Witcher season 4 will continue the journeys of Geralt, Princess Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) after the events of season 4. At the end of season 3, Ciri is not where she needs to be, and neither is Geralt and Yennefer for that matter. Will the trio get back together in the new season? We’ll see, we’ll see!



There’s a lot to be excited about on the way in The Witcher season 4! Filming wrapped in the fall of 2024, so I’m guessing we have at least an eight-month wait between filming wrapping and the release. And, it could be even longer than that. That’s why I think we’ll be waiting until Q3 or Q4 until The Witcher season 4 premieres.

Stranger Things season 5

Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, and Joe Keery in Stranger Things season 5 - Credit: Clay Enos/Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

Expected premiere: Q3 or Q4 2025

Stranger Things is right up there at the top of the biggest shows coming in 2025. Stranger Things season 5 is also the final season of the series, so I feel confident referring to this as the TV event of the year.

Rumor has it that we could learn the Stranger Things season 5 release date or window during the NFL’s Christmas Day games on Netflix. We don’t know if that’s true, but we’ll find out soon enough and update this list.

Stranger Things season 5 just wrapped filming earlier this month. There have been rumors that some actors have been done filming for a while now, so it's awesome that the full cast and crew are now finished. It's not just a season wrap, but a series wrap on production, and that's clearly bittersweet for all the cast and crew. It's obviously good news for the Stranger Things season 5 release, though.

At this point, all I know is that we’re going to have to wait a long time for season 5. It’s unlikely to be released until Q3 or Q4 2025, but there’s always the possibility that Netflix gets real funky with the release of each episode of Stranger Things. For season 4, we saw seven episodes dropped on one day, then the final two episodes a month later. Would Netflix do the three-part Cobra Kai season 6 release schedule for Stranger Things season 5 and drop new episodes about three months apart? It’s definitely possible!

In Stranger Things season 5, the whole gang is heading back to Hawkins to solve this mystery and defeat Vecna once and for all. Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, and more will be back for the new season. We just can’t wait!

Nobody Wants This season 2

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Adam Brody as Noah, Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 110 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. © 2024 | Netflix

Expected premiere: September 2025

Nobody Wants This is one of the sneakiest good Netflix shows of 2024. It’s an amazing comedy series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. And, now it’s coming back for season 2 in 2025.

Nobody Wants This premiered on Netflix on Sept. 26, 2024. It was easily one of the biggest comedy hits for Netflix this year, and it was quickly renewed for season 2. The series tells the story of a romance podcaster, Joanne (Bell), who starts to fall for a rabbi, Noah (Brody).

There’s obviously some fear that Nobody Wants This season 2 will be bumped to 2026. Netflix might want to hold the comedy given how many big shows are coming in 2025, but I don’t think so. Brody told IndieWire that the cast and crew will start filming early in 2025 and hoping for a release in September, just like the first season. Sounds good to me, Adam!

And, it sounds like there's a lot more Nobody Wants This in the works, if everything goes well and, in fact, everybody wants this.

Squid Game season 3

NohJu Han/Netflix | Netflix

Expected premiere: Q4 2025

Squid Game season 2 premieres on Dec. 26, 2024 (hey, that's today!), and we already know the third and final season of the series is coming in 2025. Netflix revealed that information when the streamer announced the season 2 release date. Both seasons have already been filmed, so it’s just a matter of when Netflix wants to roll out the final season. I don’t think it’ll be before Q4 2025; it just doesn’t make sense for Netflix to have a shorter time between seasons.

Anyway, it’s hard to say what’s going to happen in Squid Game season 3 given we don’t know what’s going to happen in season 2. And, with such a violent show that doesn’t have a problem killing off major characters, we don’t even know who is going to be in it. I would be shocked if Lee Jung-jae doesn’t return as Seong Gi-hun in the third and final installment of Hwang Dong-hyuk’s series.

One Piece season 2

Expected premiere: Q3 or Q4 2025

Monkey D. Luffy and the gang are coming back in 2025!

It’s hard to imagine Netflix rolling out so many of its biggest projects in 2025, but that’s what the streamer has said it’s going to do! One Piece season 2 has been eyed for 2025 release since the first season premiered on Netflix on Aug. 30, 2023. Production on season 2 wrapped in late 2024. Given how much post-production, VFX, and effects in the first season, One Piece season 2 probably won’t be ready until late summer or early fall on Netflix.

All of your favorites after back for season 2, including Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar, and more. And, there are a bunch of new characters from Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece series played by Callum Kerr, Joe Manganiello, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Charithra Chandran, and many more.

That's the list of the best Netflix shows coming in 2025! There are a lot more shows on the way, but those are the best of the bunch. We'll share more news about these great shows as we get closer to their release dates.