Netflix's most popular limited series of the year could be coming back for season 2

It's a great time to be a fan of the most-watched Netflix limited series of the year... so far, but it's unimaginable that any show coming this year will snatch the title from Adolescence. The one-take UK thriller series premiered with a bang on March 13, becoming an overnight success that has only continued to grow week after week thanks to positive word of mouth. Now, it's an all-timer.

After less the one month on Netflix, Adolescence has risen through the top 10 most popular English-language Netflix shows of all time ranking. In four weeks, the show has managed to surpass two seasons of Bridgerton to rank in the top 5 at No. 4. Adolescence has currently grabbed over 114 million views and growing. There's still a chance the series could best Stranger Things season 4 and Dahmer: Monster.

Even though when the series first premiered in March a second season seemed unlikely given the story's limited nature, there are rumblings that a follow-up to the breakout smash hit could be in the works at Netflix. Clearly, with all of those millions of views, audiences want more from this four-episode series, and it seems conversations have already started to make that happen.

Adolescence. (L to R) Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller, Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, in Adolescence | Adolescence. (L to R) Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller, Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, in Adolescence

Adolescence season 2 rumored to be in the works

On April 9, Deadline reported that executive producer Brad Pitt's production company Plan B Entertainment has kicked off "early talks" with Netflix about what could ultimately and feasibly translate into season 2.

Plan B's co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner spoke with Deadline and revealed they are also having conversations with series director Philip Barantini.

Gardner and Kleiner obviously didn't give away too many details as it's still very early in the process of figuring out what's possible to do next with this story, but they are hopeful to reunite with writers Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham on the project should it move forward.

As they shared with Deadline, part of their conversations with the creative team entail finding a way to "widen the aperture, stay true to its DNA [and] not be repetitive" in any sort of follow-up to the hit series.

Adolescence. Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

As of this writing, Netflix hasn't announced anything formal about Adolescence season 2, but the reveal that talks are happening is a good sign that the ball could be rolling on a renewal. After all, it wouldn't be the first time that the streamer renewed a popular limited series for a second season.

Just last month, Netflix announced Nicole Kidman's The Perfect Couple will be back for season 2, now as an anthology series. Beef, The Watcher, Monster, and more have also scored renewals from Netflix.

The aforementioned limited series that earned renewals are all examples of miniseries becoming anthologies, though there are plenty examples of miniseries returning for episodic storytelling, like HBO's Big Little Lies.

There's a chance that Netflix could pick up with Adolescence and continue its story, but there are also some other creative options that could be tackled for a potential season 2. No matter what, we'll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest news on Adolescence!

Watch Adolescence only on Netflix.