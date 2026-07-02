6 worst TV shows of 2026 so far

Television has become one of the greatest mediums of entertainment, whether it's tuning into a tightly woven limited story or loyally following long-running household names for years. However, where there’s an abundance of quality storytelling, there are shows that fail to hit the mark. It’s so baffling that sometimes shows with less grandeur and glitter become binge-watching hits, while others feel like they were written on autopilot, even with massive budgets and an ensemble cast.

Unfortunately, 2026 had its fair share of disappointments, leaving fans utterly frustrated, especially with popular returning shows. Some of the titles we have selected had amassed great hype and were all set to be chart-busters, but they couldn’t stick the landing. From spin-off misfires to massacred finales, here are the worst TV shows of 2026 yet.

"The Devil at Home" -- CBS Original Series MARSHALS, scheduled to air on Sunday, May 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured (L-R): Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton and Logan Marshall-Green as Pete Calvin. Photo: Fred Hayes/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Marshals

No. of episodes: 13

IMDb rating: 6.1

Rotten Tomatoes score: 48%

Marshals was supposed to extend and glorify the Yellowstone legacy. However, it ended up doing nothing but upset the core fan base. The Yellowstone universe is a gritty, complex, and impressive web of stories that has made viewers fall in love with succession drama and land politics. Unfortunately, Marshals missed the mark entirely, tainting Taylor Sheridan’s efforts in reviving the classic American western genre.

On paper, Yellowstone fans thought it was a good idea for Kayce to venture out on his own, leaving behind the land politics and returning to his law enforcement roots. For an episode or two, it seems refreshing to see Kayce play to his strength and even go head-to-head with old friends. However, the formula soon transitions into the procedural territory. Not long after, Marshals starts to feel like a western police drama with “weekly” cases.

Understandably, Yellowstone is a magnificent legacy to live up to, but Marshals never even tries to bring in the familiar elements. Besides the scenery, there’s nothing noteworthy connecting Marshals to the broader Yellowstone universe, and that has been the biggest letdown by the show.

Finding Her Edge

No. of episode: 8

IMDb rating: 5.9

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Despite the dominance of pre-established franchises and popular adaptations, the audience still has a soft corner for classic teenage drama and clichéd romance. However, in this day and age, pretty characters and steamy encounters aren’t enough to cut it. Unfortunately, it seems that Netflix’s Finding Her Edge didn’t get the memo. Honestly, it isn’t a complete flop; on the contrary, it has great potential, but that’s exactly what makes it a massive disappointment.

Finding Her Edge is a wintery tale of the Russo family, who have a long line of champions in their ranks. The story mainly centers around Adriana as she deals with going back on ice after breaking up with her former partner. After her sister sustains an injury, it falls on Adriana to carry the family name, but in order to make it, she’ll have to deal with the eccentric Brayden, the bad boy of figure skating.

Despite having an attractive cast, a borderline strong story, and beautiful choreography, Finding Her Edge failed narratively. Instead of reinventing the tropes, the series casually gives in to the clichés, making the series feel like an extended version of a Hallmark movie. The teen drama is good, but it seldom results in something impactful or even emotional. Despite the lukewarm reception, the show has surprisingly been renewed for another season.

Jack Topalian and Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria season 3 episode 7 - Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Euphoria season 3

No. of episodes: 8

IMDb rating: 7.5

Rotten Tomatoes score: 44%

Originally destined to be one of the biggest seasons of the year, Euphoria returned high and mighty, but it just couldn’t keep up with the mayhem of its own story. HBO’s angst-fueled teen drama initially became successful because of its raw and unhinged depiction of coming-of-age problems, addiction, broken families, and identity crises. However, Euphoria season 3 goes off track by miles, not only in terms of the time jump but also in the sudden transition to the characters’ adult lives.

Season 3 continues Rue’s misadventures; even five years after finishing high school, she’s still stuck in the drug world one way or another, all the while trying to find meaning in her life. On the other hand, like Rue, none of her friends are doing that great with Cassie trying to make money off OnlyFans, Nate fighting a death sentence, Maddie struggling with her job, and Jules becoming a sugar baby.

Unfortunately, what didn’t work for Euphoria and its fans is the dramatic shift in tone and the complete removal of East Highland High from the backdrop. It became harder for the audience to feel connected to these complex characters in their adulthood so abruptly. The subplots and shockers felt so random that they made the shortcomings in the story glaringly obvious. Sadly, like many popular TV franchises, Euphoria also failed to stick the landing in the end.

The Beauty -- Pictured: Bella Hadid as Ruby. CR: Remy Grandroques/FX

The Beauty

No. of episodes: 11

IMDb rating: 6.6

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

After the success of body horrors like The Substance, chiseling away the alluring world of beauty standards into gripping stories became the hot new thing. The core concept isn’t something new, but The Substance produced an exceptionally unique narrative – something that The Beauty failed to do. FX’s horror series was one of the most anticipated shows of 2026, but fans felt it was more like an inconsistent retelling of The Substance than offering an alternative take on body-shifting trends.

The Beauty follows partners Cooper Madsen and Jordan Bennet as they deal with the spread of an unusual STD called ‘The Beauty.’ The virus causes the victims to transform into a physically flawless version of themselves, but at a treacherous price that claims their sanity.

The show was obviously inspired by the negative effects and abuse of weight-loss and anti-aging drugs. However, the lack of narrative nuance and originality made it another body-horror fest that couldn’t strike a balance among gore, horror, and storytelling.

Antony Starr (Homelander) in The Boys Season 5. Credit: Jasper Savage/Prime

The Boys season 5

No. of episodes:

IMDb rating: 7.5

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Okay, not the ‘worst’ show of 2026, but for a true fan, the fifth installment of the acclaimed Prime Video series was nothing short of a colossal misfire. A show known for its chaotic atmosphere, satirical humor, and absurd social commentary fumbling its ending so badly wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card. Although Homelander’s fate offered some form of satisfaction, The Boys season 5 was kind of a train wreck through and through.

The bloody saga of Butcher and Homelander’s animosity continued in The Boys season 5. Unfortunately, while it included some memorable moments and character deaths, many felt the final season had more filler than actual subplots. It wasn’t all bad, but considering season 5 was supposed to wrap up years of buildup and hype, it should have done more, especially after what happened with Stranger Things.

Of course, nothing could have topped Homelander’s fall from grace, but the vibe didn’t live up to what made The Boys franchise tick in the first place. The finale was supposed to be extra loud and unpredictable, but it felt dragged out and repetitive, and it ended just like any other soft drama.

Elisabeth Moss as Mary and Kerry Washington as Eleanor in Imperfect Women

Imperfect Women

No. of episodes: 8

IMDb rating: 6.4%

Rotten Tomatoes score: 44%

There’s a certain way a show about strong female characters should be handled, and Imperfect Women lacked almost all of those features. The series generated a lot of buzz because of its talented cast, but star power alone isn’t enough to compensate for character building and narrative.

Imperfect Women follows the story of three college girlfriends who find everything they wanted from life. However, it only takes a murder to destabilize their perfect lives and put their friendship to the test. The murder investigation brings forth dark secrets and truths that stand to test their morality even further.

For a show that is supposed to reflect girl power, it missed the mark entirely in exploring the relationship between the leading ladies. The plot offered no support for their personal and collective development, all the while delivering a story that was more generic than thrilling.