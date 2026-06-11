Euphoria season 3 is over, but these characters are still on our minds

Euphoria came to an end on HBO with season 3 episode 8 (titled “In God We Trust”). Unless there’s a spinoff coming, and there are no plans for that yet, the storylines have concluded, and it’s the last time we’ll see these characters in anything except a rewatch.

Because the show ended so abruptly, there were a lot of unanswered questions. What’s next for Faye and Wayne? They were the only ones in Laurie's crew who avoided death or imprisonment and are likely on their way to have a bunch of Nazi babies (yuck!). We can only hope karma comes for them, too.

We shared a list of characters from Euphoria season 3 who we are still thinking about after the finale.

Bishop

Now that Alamo Brown is dead, what’s next for Bishop?

He spent the majority of his time keeping the Silver Slipper and Brown’s drug enterprise running properly and doing a lot of the dirty work. It’s likely that Bishop had a backup plan because he doesn’t move without one. And taking the bullets out of Alamo's gun was a big one.

Sydney Sweeney and Alexa Demie in Euphoria season 3 episode 8 - Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Maddy and Cassie

Now that Cassie and Maddy have rid themselves of the men holding them back, they’re free to start a lucrative career. Their plan is to bring sex workers into their house, charge them rent, and take a cut of whatever they make. Is this something profitable, and can Cassie and Maddy work together?

One of the constants of this season is that Cassie hasn’t learned from the mistakes she made in high school. However, there’s a chance that the death of her husband (Nate) in episode 7 could change that. Sometimes tragedy can make a person mature quickly. If not, Maddy will be there to remind her, once again, that she’s her boss.

And just like the final season of Euphoria, this article has more mentions of Cassie here than anyone else. That leads us to the question we should be asking ourselves: Was there too much of her?

Well, according to many people online, the answer is yes. So, I guess there was one question that was actually answered on this list.

Colman Domingo in Euphoria season 3 episode 8 - Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Ali

Ali got revenge for Rue by killing Alamo Brown. Before that, Ali went to a meeting and said it would be his last one. After losing Rue, he said he lost his faith. He was tired of pouring his heart and soul into helping kids, only for them not to get a second chance.

In the last moments of the season finale, Ali met the family who helped Rue in episode 1 of season 3. As he said grace, he felt like he saw Rue across the table, and she was smiling. Seeing her happy may have restored his faith in helping others again. Sadly, we’ll never know.

Rosalía in Euphoria season 3 episode 4. Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO.

Magick

Magick (played by my Grammy Award-winning pop star, Rosalía) was one of the most interesting characters this season. She could be annoying and two-faced, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t good. In fact, it was part of her charm. You couldn’t help but like her, even when she tried to rat out Rue.

Some of the dancers at the Silver Slipper left with Maddy, but Magick wasn’t one of them. Does that mean Magick stayed and tried to run the gentlemen’s club herself? Does she have access to Alamo Brown’s safe? Will she just move on to another club and start over? Does she ever win the case that requires her to wear a neck brace? We don’t know what’s what with her, and it’s pretty annoying.

Maude Apatow in Euphoria season 3 - Photograph by Courtesy of HBO

Lexi

Lexi was finally given the opportunity to write for a real TV show. It was something that she had aspirations of doing since before her play debuted in season 2 of Euphoria.

Lexi was also asked to write stories for the people who were going to create content for Maddy and Cassie. It’s doubtful that she would have taken Cassie up on her offer, but it would have been an interesting storyline.

Hunter Schafer as Jules in Euphoria season 3 episode 5. Eddy Chen/HBO.

Jules

Jules’ storylines were all over the place. What was the point of having her brought in to help Lexi on what she was working on? Why did she become so angry and eventually violent towards Rue? How long until Ellis stops paying for her lifestyle? Or, and here’s a legitimate concern, does Ellis eventually kill Jules? He’s done some things to and with her that make him someone who can’t be trusted.

You can watch all three seasons of Euphoria on HBO and HBO Max.