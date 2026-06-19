3 hit Netflix shows that still haven't been renewed

It's been an active few weeks for Netflix renewals and cancellations. After ordering new seasons of hit shows like Big Mistakes, The Four Seasons, and more, Netflix canceled The Boroughs, which was one of the top TV shows of a lukewarm spring lineup.

Netflix has done a good job renewing most of its big shows for new seasons pretty quickly after release, but there are a few Netflix shows that fans are still waiting to see get picked up for season 2. I picked the three biggest Netflix shows of 2026 that have yet to be renewed or canceled. Personally, I don't think any of these shows are getting canceled. I'm expecting to hear these three shows will be renewed by Netflix in the very near future.

Let's get it started with Netflix's biggest show of the year so far.

(L to R) Tessa Thompson as Anna and Jon Bernthal as Detective Jack Harper in Episode #106 of His and Hers

His and Hers

His and Hers starring Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal is one of the biggest surprises of 2026. The mystery based on Alice Feeney’s novel of the same name premiered on Jan. 7 and quickly became one of the most popular shows of the year. It ranks No. 10 on the all-time Netflix Top 10, and according to Nielsen, it was the second-biggest release behind Stranger Things 5 in its first 35 days after its premiere.

The series tells the story of a detective and reporter who are trying to solve the same murder in a small town, and they have history.

His and Hers was billed as a limited series, and the story does end in a place that makes sense. Still, I think when you have a show this successful, it’s only a matter of time before Netflix or the creative team starts trying to find a way to make season 2 happen.

Executive producer William Oldroyd already mentioned that he’s been thinking about how to make season 2. If they can get Bernthal and Thompson back for season 2, this show has the potential to be a massive hit again.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as John Creasy in Episode 102 of Man on Fire. Cr. Juan Rosas/Netflix © 2024

Man on Fire

Man on Fire felt like a hit before it was released on Netflix, and it’s definitely one of the most popular Netflix shows of the spring.

The series is based on the book of the same name by AJ Quinnell, but most are familiar with the film adaptation starring Denzel Washington. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as John Creasy, an ex-mercenary who finds himself back in the game.

Man on Fire is definitely getting renewed for season 2. The series racked up 30 million views in its first four weeks on Netflix, and it spent five weeks in the Netflix Top 10. I have no doubt that we’re going to learn Man on Fire is renewed for season 2 in a matter of weeks. Netflix isn’t going to let a hit like this slip through the cracks when so many shows are coming to an end.

Nemesis. (L to R) Matthew Law as Isaiah Stiles, Y’lan Noel as Coltrane Wilder in episode 103 of Nemesis. Cr. Saeed Adyani/Netflix © 2026

Nemesis

Man on Fire has a little competition for the title of most popular Netflix show of the spring. Nemesis premiered just two weeks after Man on Fire, and although it hasn’t quite hit the same higher level Man on Fire did in terms of views on Netflix, it’s still spent five weeks on the Netflix Top 10 and racked up more than 20 million views.

Created by Courtney A. Kemp, Nemesis is a crime drama that follows a detective, Isaiah, in his quest to find those responsible for a series of high-profile robberies in Los Angeles.

Nemesis is a little bit closer to the chopping block than His and Hers or Man on Fire, but I still think there’s a good chance that we could see a second season. It’s had a solid first month on Netflix. Plus, I think it has a lot of potential for the story to build and improve over time.

We’ll share more news about these hit Netflix shows and their futures as we find out. Stay tuned for more Netflix news, recaps, reviews, and recommendations on Show Snob.