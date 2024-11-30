7 HBO and Max shows we can’t wait to watch in 2025
By Sandy C.
I don’t know about you, but I am more than ready to welcome in the new year! There are so many great shows headed our way in 2025, and HBO/Max are the two services you gotta have. Why? We have seven great reasons why.
It’s no secret that HBO is one of the best streamers when it comes to quality over quantity. Because sure, Netflix and Hulu may be home to a massive library of content, but more isn’t always better. So though you won’t find as many options on HBO or Max, you can bet what is available to feature clever writing, a fun story, and a brilliant cast. And the year 2025 may be the greatest yet for HBO/Max!
Below, you’ll find a quick list of the eight shows headed to HBO and Max in the year 2025, along with their release dates (if known). Which one are you the most excited about?
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, premiere date to be announced, but believed to be late 2025
- Hacks season 4, early May 2025
- IT: Welcome to Derry, premiere date to be announced
- Peacemaker season 2, August 2025
- The Last of Us season 2, spring 2025
- The Rehearsal season 2, premiere date to be announced
- The White Lotus season 3, premiere date to be announced
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
At the time of this writing, we’re not sure when A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will drop. HBO has yet to confirm a premiere date. However, it is rumored to be premiering late 2025. A long wait, I know! But that’s okay, HBO will have plenty of other shows for us.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a fantasy-drama from George R. R. Martin. It is set to star Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell. Now, I may not be the biggest fan of the fantasy-drama genre, but I think it’s safe to say we all trust Martin when it comes to the world of Game of Thrones, so I am definitely planning on checking out this series. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a prequel to GoT and will feature six episodes. As soon as we learn its release date we’ll update this post!
It: Welcome to Derry
You can always count on me to watch anything and everything Pennywise. I love the horror genre and Pennywise is a longtime favorite. Based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel, IT: Welcome to Derry serves as a prequel to the 2017 and 2019 movies, titled It and It Chapter Two. The upcoming supernatural horror stars Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, James Remar, Stephen Rider, and Bill Skarsgard. That’s right, Skarsgard is reprising his role as the sinister Pennywise, which is what I’m most looking forward to about the series.
It: Welcome to Derry will feature a total of nine episodes and is set to premiere in 2025. Unfortunately, an official date has not yet been announced.
The Last of Us season 2
The first season of The Last of Us ended on March 12, 2013, yet it feels like it has been much longer. That’s just how much we miss the post-apocalyptic drama! Thankfully, we are only a few months away from Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey taking over our screens and kicking ass again as Joel and Ellie (respectively).
Season 1 left us with an intense cliffhanger and even fans of the popular game are not sure what will happen next. To say we’re anxious about what’s to come is an understatement! Sadly, just like all shows on this list, we don’t know when The Last of Us season 2 will arrive as a release date has not been announced. All we know is to expect it sometime in spring 2025.