7 lighthearted shows to add to your watchlist for all the holiday feels

Merry Christmas! We hope you're relaxing and spending quality time with loved ones. It's those shared experiences, laughter, and connections that make the holiday season truly special.

As of right now, you're probably eating some good food and opening presents. But what's there left to do after all of this is done? Obviously, you want to keep things fun and enjoyable. In our opinion, the best way to do so is by gathering your entire family together to watch some lighthearted shows while snuggling up on the couch.

Oh, you thought we were going to leave you hanging? Of course not! You don't have to go searching for feel-good shows to watch this holiday season because we compiled a list of only the best ones and shared them below. They even feature Christmas-themed episodes!

Virgin River. (L to R) Annette O'Toole as Hope, Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins in episode 511 of Virgin River | Netflix

Virgin River

Where to watch: Netflix

Virgin River follows Mel Monroe, a nurse practitioner and midwife who relocates to a small, remote town for a fresh start. After taking on a new job, she tries her best to juggle her career, romantic relationships, and friendships.

This romantic drama series just dropped its sixth season on Netflix on Dec. 19. While there are many dramatic elements in this show, there are also some lighter, feel-good moments. In fact, there are two Christmas episodes! They are episodes 11 and 12 of season 5, which take place during the holidays.

With there being six seasons so far, you and your family have much to watch and enjoy. A seventh season is currently in development.

THE OFFICE -- "Women's Appreciation" Episode 21 -- Aired 5/3/07 -- Pictured: (l-r) Angela Kinsey as Angela Martin, Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly, Phyllis Smith as Phyllis Lapin, Steve Carrell as Michael Scott, Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor | Justin Lubin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Office

Where to watch: Peacock

When thinking about the best comedy sitcoms in TV history, The Office should come to mind instantly. While it's full of lighthearted workplace humor, there are also many heartwarming moments. Overall, it gives off warm and cozy vibes, and it's a show that most of the family will enjoy. I'm sorry, kids. The humor might be a little too much for you.

The Office takes place at a fictional paper supply company called Dunder-Mifflin and follows the daily lives of its employees. This Emmy Award-winning sitcom has nine Christmas-themed episodes, and we strongly recommend watching each one.

Every Christmas episode from The Office:

Season 2, episode 10: “Christmas Party”

Season 3, episodes 10 and 11: “A Benihana Christmas”

Season 5, episode 11: "Moroccan Christmas”

Season 6, episode 13: “Secret Santa”

Season 7, episodes 11 and 12: “Classy Christmas”

Season 8, episode 10: “Christmas Wishes”

Season 9, episode 9: “Dwight Christmas”

NEW GIRL: L-R: Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson in "The Curse of the Pirate Bride," the first part of the special one-hour series finale episode of NEW GIRL | Ray Mickshaw/FOX

New Girl

Where to watch: Peacock, Hulu

Another feel-good series you absolutely must watch this holiday season is New Girl. It's a comedy sitcom revolving around a bubbly and quirky teacher named Jess who, after a bad breakup, moves into a Los Angeles loft apartment with three men. Throughout the show's seven-season run, viewers watch as Jess and her new roommates navigate their personal lives, relationships, and careers.

Like other shows on our list, New Girl has several Christmas episodes. We shared the best ones below:

Season 1, episode 9: "The 23rd"

Season 2, episode 11: "Santa"

Season 4, episode 11: "LAXmas"

Season 6, episode 10: "Christmas Eve Eve"

Ty Burrell, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, and Ariel Winter in Modern Family | ABC/Eric McCandless

Modern Family

Where to watch: Peacock

Modern Family didn't win 22 Emmy Awards for nothing! Not only is it really funny, but it also delivers many heartwarming moments, keeping viewers engaged. While the series may touch on serious topics at times, it mostly keeps up a light, fun tone. Over the course of 11 seasons, we follow the everyday lives of three closely connected families: the Pritchetts, the Dunphys, and the Tuckers.

Here's a list of some Christmas episodes from the comedy sitcom that you should check out:

Season 1, episode 10: "Undeck the Halls"

Season 3, episode 10: "Express Christmas"

Season 7, episode 9: "White Christmas"

David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry in Friends | Getty Images/GettyImages

Friends

Where to watch: Max

Let's be honest with ourselves. Friends can be watched no matter the season or occasion. You might've watched it in the past, but it's the type of show you can always go back to for a good laugh. You would think the show's humor would be dated since it came out a long time ago, but no, you'll find the jokes just as funny now as you did then.

It's a comedy sitcom about six friends living in New York City who are trying their best to navigate the challenges of balancing their personal and professional lives.

You should definitely check out these Christmas episodes from Friends:

Season 2, episode 9: "The One With Phoebe's Dad"

Season 7, episode 9: "The One With All the Candy"

Season 7, episode 10: “The One With the Holiday Armadillo”

Season 5, episode 10: “The One With the Inappropriate Sister”

Here are two other lighthearted series to watch and enjoy during the holidays: