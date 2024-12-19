Virgin River boss reveals shocking exit: 'He unfortunately won’t be coming back for season 7'

Virgin River season 6 premiered on Dec. 19 on Netflix and delivered some of the most anticipated storylines of the series, including Mel and Jack's wedding. The new season also ended with a number of cliffhangers that will keep us guessing until season 7 arrives, but the show's boss isn't keeping us guessing on the fate of one character in particular's future in Virgin River.

In a post-mortem interview with Us Weekly, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith confirmed that a character who made limited appearances in season 6 will not be back for Virgin River season 7. Mark Ghanimé won't return at all as Cameron in the next season. It seems we have said our farewells to Dr. Hayek, though there's always a chance that he could pop back up, just like another character in season 6.

Here's what Smith told Us Weekly about Cameron's future:

"I love that relationship, and, I think this season saw a little bit of a sendoff for Cameron. In terms of Mark, the actor who I adore, he unfortunately won’t be coming back for season 7, but that’s not to say that Cameron’s not a part of our world forever."

Even though there are no plans for Ghanimé to reprise his role as Cameron in season 7, Smith assured that if the story were ever to present itself in the future, he "would love to bring him back." But now that Cameron isn't dating Muriel or working at the clinic with Doc, there was nothing keeping him in Virgin River that would serve a worthwhile storyline.

Virgin River. (L to R) Tim Matheson as Doc, Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler, Mark Ghanimé as Dr. Cameron Hayek in episode 606 of Virgin River | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

While Cameron and Muriel in fact called it quits, Cameron does make a couple appearances in season 6 for closure. He and Muriel reflect on the dissolution of their relationship, which saw Cameron get back together with his fiancé and pursue starting a family. Cameron was also there for Muriel as a caring friend after she received her breast cancer diagnosis.

In addition to clearing things up with Muriel and helping her through a difficult time, Cameron also plays a huge part in Mel and Jack's wedding. Doc leaned on Cameron to assist Mel's birth father, Everett, to temporarily leave the hospital after his heart attack and sing his song for Mel at the reception. And yes, it's slightly awkward considering Cameron once told Mel to break up with Jack.

Virgin River might officially be down another character, there's still plenty more new characters to get to know in season 7. Everett will remain a fixture in the series as Mel gets to know her real father, and Hope's ex-husband Roland has been confirmed to be back in season 7, per Smith. According to the showrunner, their history will be explored following the introduction of their bad blood.

It's always bittersweet to say goodbye to characters, but this particular departure makes sense for the series moving forward. There's nowhere for Cameron to go that would be compelling, since he's not deeply integrated into the Virgin River community. Muriel has moved on with Walt, and Cameron with his fiancé. It's only realistic to officially and fully go your separate ways.

Watch Virgin River only on Netflix.