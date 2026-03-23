HBO Max finally confirms Hacks season 5's worst kept secret

Alert the presses: Deborah Vance lives! She's back and ready to fight back against the death hoax that threatened to further dampen her career. Hacks season 5 returns on the heels of the shocking season 4 finale cliffhanger and all of our burning questions will be answered sooner than you might have expected. The new season arrives on HBO Max this spring!

The streaming service announced that Hacks season 5 premieres on Thursday, April 9 at 9 p.m. ET, with the 10-episode season rolling out with weekly episodes. However, there will be two special weeks — April 30 and May 7 — with two-episode drops, bringing us closer to the season finale on Thursday, May 28. But there's something different about the finale this time around.

Hacks season 5 confirmed as the final season

As has been suspected for quite sometime, and recently confirmed again by Emmy Award-winning star Hannah Einbinder, Hacks season 5 will in fact be the final season of the beloved series. Turns out the reports of the creators' five-season plan turned out to be truth and ultimately fulfilled by this final chapter in Deborah Vance's mission to cement her legacy in comedy.

That means, not only will May 28 mark the Hacks season 5 finale, but it also marks the Hacks series finale. There won't be any additional episodes released of the series thereafter and no sixth season coming next year. Unless there's a revival or movie in the future, season 5 is the last hurrah for Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels. Check out a sneak peek in the trailer below:

As mentioned above, when we last left Deborah and Ava in Hacks season 4, the dissolution of Deborah's late-night show and its non-compete clause sent her off to perform in Singapore. The loophole in the clause allowed her to continue to perform, but Deborah soon grows too comfortable and complacent, leading to another fight with Ava and the misreported news about her death.

Hacks season 5 will continue to tackle the growing pains in Deborah's career as she faces the death hoax and fights to make her comeback. Here's the official synopsis via HBO Max's press release:

"In the aftermath of mistaken and unflattering news reports that she passed away, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) return to Las Vegas more determined than ever to secure Deborah’s legacy as a comedian."

While the trailer gives fans a decent amount of clips from the final season, it's hard to piece together exactly what's going to happen and the full season-long arc. Deborah and Ava at least seem aligned and back on good terms as a team, which is a great change of pace from their past falling outs and drag-out fights. After all, Deborah has an image to clean up and a legacy to uphold. As much as we'd love another season, it's the perfect time to end Hacks on its own terms.

In addition to Smart and Einbinder reprising their Emmy-winning roles, the main cast also includes Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, and Rose Abdoo. Hacks season 5 welcomes back returning guest stars Robby Hoffman, Tony Goldwyn, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Jane Adams, Lauren Weedman, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Luenell, Angela E. Gibbs, and Caitlin Reilly. Christopher Briney, Leslie Bibb, and Ann Dowd are among new guest stars.

Don't miss the beginning of the end when Hacks season 5 premieres on Thursday, April 9 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max!