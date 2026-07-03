7 underrated shows you missed in June 2026

June saw the premieres of numerous major shows such as House of the Dragon, The Bear, Cape Fear, I Will Find You, and more. But as usual, the month also saw a few series that were mostly overlooked despite being highly entertaining. They run the gamut from drama to comedy to genre shows and all deserve more eyes on them.

Here are a few shows from June of 2026 that deserve more attention in case July doesn’t have enough to fill the summer days!

Alice and Steve

Any show starring Nicola Walker is a must-watch, and the Hulu dark comedy Alice and Steve is a perfect vehicle for her talents. For 25 years, the title characters (Walker and Jeramine Clement) have been best friends with a seemingly unshakeable bond. That’s thrown when Steve starts dating Alice’s daughter, Izzy (Yali Topol Margalith).

The jokes are obvious about the age gap and Alice wrapping her head around her long-time best pal on the verge of becoming her son-in-law. Walker is astounding as a woman who goes from just trying to break up the pair to ruining Steve’s life. It’s a ferocious performance that elevates the show even as you wince at some of Alice’s actions. Walker is the reason to watch, even as you marvel at how far the show goes, pushing a twisted romance.

Streaming on Hulu.

Wild Cherry

Already a sensation in the United Kingdom, Wild Cherry arrived in the U.S. on Paramount+. It’s quick to see just how this show has caught on. It opens with two teens at a private school (Amelia May and Imogen Faires) who are caught sharing explicit texts and pictures with others for money. Their mothers (Eve Best and Carmen Ejogo) initially treat it as just “kids being kids” until the teens are turned against each other and a fight is on.

The show comes from Sweetpea creator Nicôle Lecky, who also plays a lifestyle coach with a big secret. The six-episode run has some truly surprising twists while addressing the realities of social media, peer pressure, and the double standards on women in society. The fact that the moms are more screwed up than their daughters while trying to maintain appearances adds more drama to a show that really gets wild.

Streaming on Paramount+.

The Capture season 3

The Capture has never felt more timely. The U.K.’s underrated crime drama returned for another season, with Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger) now running the department tasked with tracking down deepfake videos that cause havoc. The new year amps up the mysteries and thrills as Rachel tackles a larger conspiracy undermining the truth and the unsettling idea that you can’t trust what you see.

The real power of the season was showing how the very systems meant to protect us from these false narratives end up leaving us open to further manipulation. It’s a dark and disturbing show with a powerful finale that leaves you more jarred at how dangerous technology can be. It’s scary how true to life this show feels and how it's a dark prediction of what’s coming at us.

Streaming on Peacock.

Among Us

With video game adaptations going strong, Among Us slipped under the radar. This adaptation of the cult game keeps to the main plotline as a pack of astronauts realizes one among them is a shapeshifting alien and has to figure out who while going through their usual duties. The show adds more comedy with the offbeat, armless/faceless looks for the characters.

The animated series boasts a great voice cast with Randall Park, Ashley Johnson, Elijah Wood, Liv Hewson, Phil LaMarr, Debra Wilson, Kimiko Glenn, Yvette Nicole Brown, Wayne Knight, Dan Stevens, and Patton Oswalt. There’s good comedy and also some nice twists on telling who’s who and the real impact for each death. Even if you’ve never played the games, this show is a fun watch.

Streaming on Prime Video.

The Season

If you need a fix until the next season of The White Lotus, The Season can fit the bill. Hulu’s six-episode drama uses the same idea of a getaway for the rich, in this case, Hong Kong’s elite boating scene. Jessie Mie Li is an American who falls in with a rich family and their circle of friends, all of whom have their secrets and problems.

The show offers lavish backgrounds and settings along with steamy hookups and backstabs. Li is a compelling lead, as it turns out she’s on a quest for revenge. Against whom and why is the mystery, and the series does a nice job building on it without dragging things out too much. As both a revenge yarn and an “eat the rich” series, The Season is perfect for a summer binge.

Streaming on Hulu.

L-R India Fowler as Poppy and Michael Fassbender as Martian in The Agency, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+

The Agency season 2

Befitting a spy series, The Agency slips under the radar for fans of the genre. Michael Fassbender is fabulous as Brandon Colby, codename 'Martian', a London operative who spends this season tracking a splinter cell trying to start a war and searching for a mole in his CIA branch. Fassbender is smooth playing this agent with his unique code and is willing to bend the rules even as he doesn’t know who to trust.

The season also has compelling storylines of a junior spy whose undercover mission goes wrong and is backed by star power in Richard Gere and Jeffrey Wright. The season’s pacing doesn’t feel stretched out, mixing deadly operations with an action-packed finish. If you haven’t checked it out before, it’s a fine espionage thriller.

Streaming on Paramount+.

A Woman of Substance

There have been a few adaptations of Barbara Taylor Bradford’s classic bestseller before. This new take is the best with Brenda Blethyn in a fabulous turn as Emma Harte, a rich and wealthy 1970s mogul. As she faces a challenge to her power, Emma flashes back to her early 20th-century time as a poor maid (played by Jessica Reynolds) and the betrayal that set her on her quest for a new life.

The series excellently balances each timeline’s story with scenes far steamier than in previous adaptations. Blethyn is a force of nature in her scenes, while Reynolds is just as capable. Whether you’ve read the novel or not, there’s plenty of substance to enjoy in this fantastic limited series.

Streaming on Britbox.



