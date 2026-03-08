8 best duos in the Game of Thrones universe

While many duos in the Game of Thrones universe have grown iconic through their romanticism, even more are remembered simply for their chemistry. Most entries on this list are from the original series, but of course, a couple from the spinoffs make their respective appearances.

Excluding familial or romantic relationships, this list covers characters from the original series and both of its spinoffs, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. It also omits animals, as direwolves and dragons would essentially fill the list.

Photograph by Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

Davos and Shireen

Though not technically family, Ser Davos Seaworth and Princess Shireen Baratheon share a father-daughter dynamic that truly warms the heart. They were far closer with one another than Shireen ever was with Stannis, with the true father even sending Davos away before sacrificing his daughter, burning her at the stake to appease his evil lord.

Whether she's teaching him to read or they're simply exchanging pleasantries, some of the finest performances in the series as a whole can be found in their interactions. His mourning of her death creates heartbreak for the audience that only Liam Cunningham could have ever achieved.

Daenerys and Missandei

With each other from season 2 until the climax of season 8, Daenerys Targaryen and Missandei of Naath were arguably closer than any other duo the universe has to offer. They first meet when Dany frees the Unsullied army, and they stay together until Missandei is beheaded in King's Landing.

Their uniform sense of righteousness creates a heartwarming dynamic, and the actresses in Emilia Clarke and Nathalie Emmanuel—that being Dany and Missandei respectively—work in wonderful tandem whenever they appear on screen.

Hodor and Bran

Dedicating his life to the young Brandon Stark, fan-favorite character Hodor showcased a consistent loyalty to his Lord. Of course, Brandon was a cripple, unable to use his legs, and Hodor carried him far beyond the wall in search of the Three-Eyed Raven.

Abilities of a "warg" allowed Bran to enter Hodor's consciousness on several notable occasions, and of course, their bond was accentuated by a profound idea of friendship. They kept each other company through several emotional adventures, creating an everlasting dynamic in the process that will forever be iconic in the franchise's overall history.

Jon and Sam

While lead character Jon Snow may be more like his brother Edd or his ally Tormund in their dark and brooding tones, it's undoubtedly Samwell Tarly with whom he shares the most interesting relationship...

Opposites attract with regard to this dynamic, as Jon Snow and Samwell Tarly could not be less alike. The only thing they have in common is their steadfast sense of loyalty, an unbreakable allegiance as brothers of the Night's Watch, and as brothers in general.

(L to R) Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister and Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth – Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO

Jaime and Brienne

As a prisoner of war, Jaime Lannister became acquainted with Brienne of Tarth when the latter was ordered by Catelyn Stark to smuggle him into the capital. They were by each other's side for some pivotal, life-changing moments, and they eventually grew close enough to become intimate.

Their reunion at the beginning of season eight produces many heartfelt moments, with Jaime actually knighting Brienne before standing by her side in battle. He returns to his old ways and leaves Brienne for Cersei, but still, there's no denying the iconic scenes that came about because of this duo.

Tyrion and Poderick

Two of the most socially skilled players, Tyrion Lannister and Poderick Payne have traversed several relationships that are now seen as iconic. The latter in Poderick grew rather close to Brienne, while Tyrion has a dynamism when conversing with Bronn and Lord Varys. Worthy duos, but there's no denying the placement here for Tyrion and Pod.

Whether he's saving his Lord on the battlefield or losing his virginity at a brothel, Poderick Payne is always seen with Tyrion throughout the earlier seasons. It's not until Tyrion is forced on the run at the end of season four that the two are split apart, and even then, their chemistry remains on point when eventually reunited.

Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and The Hound (Rory McCann) in Game of Thrones season 8.

The Hound and Arya

Towards the end of season three, Arya fell in with someone she adamantly wants to kill: Sandor Clegane, who's also known as The Hound. He's a large, brooding figure, a man of few words who prefers eating chicken and swinging his sword to engaging in any sort of diplomacy. Sharing one of those interests is Arya, whom The Hound takes under his wing.

This relationship results in some of the show's most hilarious moments and some of the most intense. Many fans would have been satisfied with a spinoff show about The Hound and Arya traversing a democratic Westeros, but alas, Sandor died in the show's penultimate episode.

Peter Claffey (Dunk) and Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg) in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Photograph by Steffan Hill/HBO.

Dunk and Egg

Revolving around the one-on-one relationship between Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has the most iconic duo in the whole Game of Thrones universe. Playing the lowborn knight is Peter Claffey, while Dexter Sol Ansoll appears as Aegon Targaryen, a highborn prince who also goes by Egg.

The show is based on George R.R. Martin's novella series, called Tales of Dunk and Egg in reference to its two main characters. They're the titular figures, and when considering the wonderful dichotomy of both background and personalities, it's easy to see why Martin expanded upon their friendship.