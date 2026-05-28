A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 episode 6 recap: The truth comes out

Spoilers are ahead from A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 episode 6!

Wow, what an entertaining season of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder this has been! If you've somehow found your way to this article, you most likely have already watched episodes 1 through 5 of the second installment. Now, you've reached the season 2 finale!

If you recall from the fifth episode of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder season 2, quite a few major developments took place. But there are two main things to remember. First, Max was found not guilty of all the charges against him. Second, we got key new revelations about the child of a notorious serial killer. His name is Child Brunswick. Pip suspects that Layla is after Child and may have enlisted Jamie to help her, while she also comes to believe that Stanley could actually be the real Child.

With just one episode left, let's see how A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder season 2 ultimately comes to a close!

Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 | Netflix

Stanley is revealed to be Child Brunswick

The sixth episode opens with Pip, Ravi, and Connor discussing Stanley potentially being Child Brunswick. Based on all the information they've gathered, the odds that Stanley is actually Child are pretty high. Their next plan of action? Well, it's to break into Stanley's house. Why? They think he might be holding Jamie captive.

But how exactly are they going to successfully get into his house without him noticing? Pip comes up with the plan for them to split up. While she and Cara will pretend to be Layla and lure Stanley to the manor where the Calamity parties used to take place, Connor and Ravi will then break into his house.

However, their plan is sort of thwarted when Stanley arrives at the manor and doesn't stay long. While Stanley is walking back to his car, Connor and Ravi finally manage to get inside his house. Pip wasn't necessarily supposed to have any contact with Stanley, but now she's forced to so that she can keep him distracted long enough for Connor and Ravi to complete their search.

Pip approaches Stanley outside the manor and admits that she isn’t Layla, but that she had been pretending to be her that night and texted him. Stanley then asks Pip if she knows who he is. Pip responds by saying that she does. While it's not confirmed at this moment that Stanley is Child, we find out in the next scene that he is. Pip asks Stanley to talk inside the manor, and he agrees.

While inside the manor, Stanley reveals to Pip what happened to Jamie the night he went missing. Basically, Stanley had met Layla on the dating app. On the night Jaime went missing, Layla messaged Stanley and asked to meet up at the manor. But when Stanley arrived, it wasn't Layla who showed up. It was Jamie. Jamie had been sent by Layla to kill Stanley, and he brought the yellow kitchen knife to commit the act.

Why did Layla send Jamie? Well, she had figured out that Stanley was actually Child. However, we still don't know why this Layla person wants Stanley/Child dead. Stanley gives Pip a play-by-play of what happened once Jamie arrived at the manor that night. Basically, the two got into a physical altercation that ended with Stanley coming out on top. He knocked Jamie out and then took him to his house.

This is where Jamie's been the whole time. He's still alive and is being held captive in one of the rooms in Stanley's home. Connor and Ravi eventually find him while searching through the property. So, why is Stanley refusing to set Jamie free? Well, he's scared that he's Layla. Layla is one of the few people who know of his true identity, and he doesn't want to take any risks that could expose him or put him in danger. Stanley tells Pip that he and Jamie made a deal. It's that once Stanley finds the real Layla, then he'll release him.

Charlie is revealed to be the real Layla Mead

While Connor and Ravi work together to free Jamie at Stanley’s house, Pip and Stanley find themselves in a tense situation at the manor. Charlie sneaks up on Cara, who's waiting in the car outside the manor, and forces her to walk inside the building with him.

He's got his gun aimed at her back. Once they approach Pip and Stanley, this is when everything escalates. During this scene, Charlie reveals to Pip and Stanley that he's the real Layla Mead. He shares that his wife, Flora, also helped with the plan by using her voice to speak with the various men on the dating app.

So, why did Charlie go to such extreme lengths in the first place? Well, it's because he's the twin brother of Scott Brunswick's last victim. Since Stanley/Child assisted in the murder, he wants revenge. While pointing his gun at Stanley, Charlie explains to Pip that he's been searching for him for years.

But what about Jamie? Why did he get caught up in all of this? Well, Charlie explains to Pip that he thought he could have been Child since he matched his initial profile. But after he realized that Jamie wasn’t the person he was looking for, he then decided to use him to track down Child and kill him. Jamie had fallen in love with Layla, not knowing that she wasn't actually real. That's why it was easy for Charlie to manipulate him in the first place.

After a failed escape attempt, Pip and Stanley are left in the manor with Charlie. Cara, however, manages to get away. Pip then pleads with Charlie not to shoot Stanley, but Charlie does it anyway. During this scene, Pip tries to keep Stanley awake as he continues to bleed out on the ground. Meanwhile, Charlie has escaped. Suddenly, a fire breaks out in the building. Pip then drags Stanley outside. She attempts CPR, but to no avail. Stanley ultimately dies from his injuries as the ambulance and the police arrive.

The episode then cuts to two weeks later. The town decides to hold a proper funeral for Stanley. Max taunts Pip, but luckily, she has Ravi to take her away. Pip then has a brief conversation with Jamie. During this conversation, we learn that Charlie is still on the run with Flora. The episode then shifts to another day. Pip, her family, and her closest friends decide to gather at her house. After having a heart-to-heart conversation with Cara, Pip heads to her room.

When she opens the door, she finds several pieces of paper on the floor. She picks them up and then notices that her laptop is slightly open. Once Pip fully opens the laptop, she discovers that someone has been on it. In a Google Doc, someone has typed "Who will look for you when you're the one who disappears?" over and over. The sixth and final episode then ends with a close-up of Pip's shocked face. Uh oh! It looks like Pip's mystery-solving days aren't quite over!

You can now stream all six episodes of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 on Netflix.