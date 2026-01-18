Don't miss a beat of the hilarious A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms on HBO (release schedule)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is finally here, and it’s certainly worth the wait. The lighter series set in the Game of Thrones universe gives us the story of Dunk and Egg, and you’re not going to want to miss a beat.

Unlike Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will focus on just Ser Duncan the Tall’s POV. It helps to keep things contained as we watch him become a knight, proving himself during a tourney. Well, that’s his goal, but the dream may not be a realistic one.

This is a shorter series compared to the other shows, but not in a bad way. After all, a show only needs to be as long as it needs to be, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on a series of novellas that are much shorter than all the others by George R.R. Martin.

Peter Claffey (Dunk), Red (Rowan Robinson), and Beony (Carla Harrison-Hodge) in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Courtesy of Steffan Hill/HBO.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule

There are only six episodes to the story, and they will be released weekly on Sundays. The first episode airs tonight, Sunday, Jan. 18 at 10/9c on HBO. Yes, that’s an hour later than we’re used to the other Westeros-set shows, so make sure you keep that in mind when tuning in for the episodes. Not only can you watch on the HBO channel, but you’ll also be able to watch via HBO Max.

Here’s a full look at when each of the episodes will be available on HBO and HBO Max:

Episode Release Date Episode # Episode Title Sunday, Jan. 18 1 The Hedge Knight Sunday, Jan. 25 2 Hard Salt Beef Sunday, Feb. 1 3 TBA Sunday, Feb. 8 4 TBA Sunday, Feb. 15 5 TBA Sunday, Feb. 22 6 TBA

What to expect on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

This series is very different to the other Game of Thrones universe shows that we’ve been used to, and not just because it’s only focused on one POV. The entire feeling of the series is different, and it’s not as grandiose as the other shows. Dunk is a simple man, and he’s very straight-to-the-point. At times, he doesn’t quite think things through, adding a little extra humor to the series.

This is one of those shows that takes you out of the original universe. If you felt a little overwhelmed with the fantastical elements of dragons or the constant battle for the Iron Throne, you’ll want to check out A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The series puts a lot more focus on the lower people, and it’s Dunk’s journey in becoming a night.

On top of that, there’s Egg, his squire. Egg is very well spoken for a boy who seems to be the horse boy at an inn. He’s hiding a secret of his own, and it’s sure to come out as the episodes air. Of course, if you’ve read the novellas, you know exactly who Egg is!

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has already been renewed for a second season, so you have no concerns in jumping into the episodes and getting attached to the characters — well, unless you get attached to one who dies — so make sure you tune in weekly for this down-to-earth story.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms airs on Sundays at 10/9c on HBO and streams on HBO Max.