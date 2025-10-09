HBO finally reveals A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release date

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will likely be the biggest release of the year when it premieres in early 2026. We've known the new season would premiere in January 2026 on HBO since Casey Bloys mentioned it in a recent interview.

Now, we know the official release date for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

HBO announced A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

New episodes will air Sunday nights on HBO and be released on HBO Max throughout the first season. There are six episodes in the first season of the Game of thrones spinoff.

Along with the premiere date confirmation, HBO also shared the first official trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms during their panel at New York Comic Con on Thursday, Oct. 9.

We shared the trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and it looks fantastic. I don't know about you, but I'm ready to head back to Westeros.

What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms about?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on George R.R. Martin's novellas, The Tales of Dunk and Egg. There are three novellas so far, so there's ample story for the series to explore.

We shared the official synopsis via HBO:

"A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

When is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms set?

As the synopsis mentions, the series takes place about 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones. That means the Targaryens are still in power. Robert's Rebellion has not happened yet, but the Targaryen's grip on power is loosening quickly without the might of their dragons to keep the masses down.

Co-creator Ira Parker, who teamed up with Martin to create the series, recently talked to Entertainment Weekly about where things stand in Westeros during A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. He revealed that the series takes place about 50 years after the death of the major dragon.

"This could basically be 14th century Britain. This is hard nose, grind it out, gritty, medieval knights, cold with a really light, hopeful touch. It's a wonderful place to be. We are ground up in this series, we are starting right at the bottom. We're not with the lords and ladies, the kings and queens."

I feel like that definitely sets the tone differently than what we've seen in House of the Dragon, which returns for season 3 in June 2026.

Who is in the cast of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has an outstanding cast. We shared the full cast and the characters they'll be playing in the upcoming series.

Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall

Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg

Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon

Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen

Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree

Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen

Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway

Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen

Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway

Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle

Henry Ashton as Daeron Targaryen

Youssef Kerkour as Steely Pate

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Plummer

Daniel Monks as Ser Manfred Dondarrion

Stay tuned for more news about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.