A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 will be based on The Sworn Sword

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 marks the start of Dunk and Egg's unique friendship, ending with the two riding off towards destinations unknown. Fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as the HBO series has already been renewed for season 2, and it is expected to return next year.

Most fans who haven't read George R.R. Martin's novella series about Dunk and Egg have the same question: What will A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 be about?

We already know that the first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms adapts the George R. R. Martin novella The Hedge Knight, the first in a trilogy of stories known as the Tales of Dunk and Egg. The Game of Thrones creator has plans to publish at least 12 more stories about the knight-squire pair, all of which he has already outlined to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner Ira Parker. Before expanding the saga, however, he's determined to complete the two final installments of A Song of Ice and Fire.

What is The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 about?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 is set to adapt the next book in the series: The Sworn Sword.

The story of The Sworn Sword takes place roughly one year after The Hedge Knight and follows Dunk and Egg in the service of an older knight named Ser Eustace Osgrey. Their assignment quickly evolves into a violent dispute between neighboring houses of the Reach.

The conflict at the heart of The Sworn Sword exposes the volatile politics of the Reach and sheds light on Westeros' feudal system, chivalric ideals, and the scars left by the Blackfyre rebellion.

In an interview with The A.V. Club, Parker referred to the novella as his favorite in the Dunk and Egg series, bringing up some of the amazing characters we can expect to see in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2, including Rohanne Webber or the Red Widow, Ser Bennis, and Ser Eustace.

Production on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 is already underway, and it’s only a matter of time before new casting announcements for season 2 begin to surface. So far, we only know that Dexter Sol Ansell and Peter Claffey are returning for the new season, but it's possible that we could see many characters from season 1, as well.

While the series won’t return until next year, fans will be transported back to Westeros sooner than that, as House of the Dragon season 3 is set to premiere new episodes in June.

While it's nice that Martin has outlined another dozen Dunk and Egg stories to Parker, it's clear that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will experience the same problem of Game of Thrones: the show will surpass its official source material,

After The Sworn Sword, the HBO spinoff will have only one more novella to adapt. After that, writers will only have to rely on Martin’s broad outlines rather than fully realized texts, unless Martin is able to write and publish the stories before Parker's series catches up.

Stay tuned for more news about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2. You can watch the first season of the series HBO and HBO Max right now