House of the Dragon season 3 is about to wrap filming sometime in October 2025 and move into post-production. Unfortunately, the new season is not coming to HBO anytime soon, but there is another Game of Thrones series coming to HBO a lot sooner.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a new Game of Thrones series, was originally supposed to premiere in 2025. That release date was pushed back earlier this year, and now, we know when it is.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres in January 2026

Image Courtesy of Steffan Hill/HBO

During a panel at New York Comic Con, HBO announced A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, Jan. 18, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on The Tale of Dunk and Egg, a series of three novellas written by A Song of Ice and Fire author, George R.R. Martin. The series is set about 50 years after the last major dragon dies. It's a pivotal point in Westeros history as it leads to Robert's Rebellion, which paved the way for the events of Game of Thrones, of course.

The series follows a hedge knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, also known as Dunk, as he travels Westeros with his squire, Egg, doing all the things the brave Westerosi knights do. Peter Claffey stars as Dunk, and he's joined by Dexter Sol Ansel as Egg.

This is definitely going to be an interesting look at Westeros from a time period we haven't seen before. This is long before Daenerys Targaryen is born and dragons return to Westeros, so we'll likely see a land and people on the cusp of a major transition and transfer of power.

It's also going to be a much more granular story. I don't think we're going to be spending much time in the castles of the Lords and Ladies of Westeros. I feel like we're going to be out on the town with the common folk, which is is super exciting considering just how much time we've spent with the major political forces of Westeros in Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

There are six episodes in the first season. Assuming the release schedule follows the typical HBO pattern of weekly releases, we should see season 1 finale on Feb. 22, 2026.

And, I say season 1 finale, not potential series finale, because A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is already renewed for two more seasons on HB0.

When A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 ends, we'll only be a few months away from the premiere of House of the Dragon season 3.

House of the Dragon season 3 release window revealed

Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO

When A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was pushed back to 2026, it looked like there was more than. chance we could have to wait much longer into 2026 before House of the Dragon season 3 premiered. Thankfully, that's not going to happen.

Casey Bloys recently revealed to Deadline that House of the Dragon season 3 will just miss the cutoff for the 2026 Emmys, which means the new season is likely coming in June 2026, exactly two years after season 2 premiered on HBO.

Bloys said of House of the Dragon season 3: “I think it’ll be just outside of [the 2026 Emmy eligibility window]."

We're still waiting for the official release date, but I feel like that's going to be announced in the next few months, especially as HBO gets A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms off the ground.

So, not only will we be getting two Game of Thrones in one year, but we're going to get them to premiere less than six months apart, most likely. That's a very exciting development, honestly, especially considering it's been about a year and half since House of the Dragon season 2 premiered. Throw in the fact that we've only seen one season of Rings of Power and The Wheel of Time since then. Add in The Wheel of Time's cancellation, and it's been a bad stretch for fantasy TV.

Thankfully, we'll be heading back to Westeros very soon, first in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in January, followed by House of the Dragon season 3 in the summer of 2026.

Stay tuned for more information about the new HBO shows!