If there's one character and actress who we love and wanted to see come back in You season 5, it was definitely Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn. The final season boasted about Joe Goldberg's ghosts during promotion. Though when it came to the actual episodes, the creative team could have done so much more with those from his past. Instead, we got many disappointing promises that were not fulfilled. That includes his ex-wife and Henry's mother, Love.

Before the final episodes dropped on Netflix, the actress responded to fans on social media regarding her return. One fan commented they hope to see her cameo in season 5, and she revealed she's not in it, per Capital FM. Then another questioned whether the show even approached her about appearing in the final season, and she responded "nope."

YOU (L to R) VICTORIA PEDRETTI as LOVE QUINN in episode 308 of YOU Cr. JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX © 2021

Victoria Pedretti should have been in You season 5

I mean, seriously!? Love's absence in You season 5 can't even be blamed on the actress' schedule. She wasn't even asked to be a part of it. Now I know we got a good amount of Love in season 4 episode 9, "She's Not There," with Joe's hallucinations. But it would have been so easy to at least have her in a cameo role for a short scene, a flashback scene, something in season 5! Especially with cute little Henry being involved so much in the final season.

It's really disappointing how the writers handled the story in the farewell chapter, honestly. Overall it was not how we had hoped it would be. They truly missed the mark on not bringing back Pedretti, as well as Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega, and so many other ghosts from Joe's past that could have tied things up from the previous seasons nicely. I'm glad Nadia, Marienne, and Kate got their moments to face Joe. Even Bronte, sure. Though others deserved it too, and didn't get it.

You. Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn in episode 409 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Look, the show is over now and we can talk about the what ifs and missed opportunities for a long time. Eventually, we will let it go. Though with it still being fresh, it's a bit frustrating as a fan to learn about these things and think about where they story could have gone. I don't know what it is about her. Love is as bad of a person as Joe. I think it really just comes down to Pedretti's acting. There's something about the character that makes her a fan-favorite!

The final season of You could have been so much better, and there were so many storytelling opportunities that would have made it great. It's a shame. At the end though, at least Joe got the punishment he deserved. And that's going to have to be satisying enough.

All five seasons of You are now streaming on Netflix.