You season 5 missed the mark for not bringing back one character we wanted to see

You season 5 was definitely one of the most highly-anticipated Netflix shows not just of the year, but overall. Knowing it's the final season, there's high expectations. Especially for a series that's as good as this. The fourth season was not our favorite, and I think many of you would agree. Even so, I was excited about season 5 and all the possibilities, especially with the ghosts from Joe's past. Though unfortunately, the series did not deliver on that when it comes to all the people in his past, especially one in particular.

Jenna Ortega should have been in the final season of You

You season 5 really missed the mark for not bringing back Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega who played Ellie Alves back in season 2. Not only is she a likable character who even Joe had a soft spot for, her story was kind of finished but still open-ended enough to bring her back. She knows Joe is a killer, and that dynamic between the two would have been great to see. Even if it was just for a cameo. Sure, the actress is now a much more known name thanks to the popular supernatural horror series, and is definitely booked and busy. She's such a talent!

Jenna Ortega as Ellie in You season 2 on Netflix, Courtesy: Netflix

Work on Wednesday season 2 was going on as well, I understand. But, I find it hard to believe that she didn't have any time to come in for just one scene, especially since her commitment was to another Netflix show and they could have made an exception for her. She could have even just appeared in a cameo during that TikTok montage in episode 7, "#JoeGoldberg."

Ortega wouldn't have even needed to come in person to film that. Just slap a green screen behind her, have her say a couple of lines about Joe, and that's all. It's a huge disappointment that the writers didn't get her in any capacity. Again, as fans of Ellie herself and the actress too. I don't think this was a hard ask, and it could have definitely been done.

Though overall the season felt like one big disappointment, and it hurts my heart to say this because You is one of my favorite shows. Things went downhill in season 4, and that just unfortunately continued into the final season.

YOU (L to R) VICTORIA PEDRETTI as LOVE QUINN and PENN BADGLEY as JOE GOLDBERG in episode 302 of YOU Cr. JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX © 2021

Love Quinn was missed in You season 5

I don't understand why the focus during promotion was on the ghosts from Joe's past when it was literally just Bronte catfishing him, then not, and catfishing him again about Beck. Sure, Nadia came back up but she was from season 4 and in prison because of Joe and Kate. And even Marienne popped in for a couple of scenes, then was out.

I love that we got Elizabeth Lail as Beck back, and yes. Victoria Pedretti did appear as a vision to Joe in season 4. But she was definitely missed this time around. Final seasons are a great time to bring back those past fan-favorite characters. And Love definitely falls in that category.

There was so much that could have been done with bringing more past characters back in You season 5, including Jenna Ortega as Ellie. She had an interesting story in season 2, and it would have been nice just to at least hear from her in these final episodes.

You season 5 is now streaming on Netflix.