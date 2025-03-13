New British crime drama miniseries Adolescence is now streaming on Netflix, and it definitely should be the next show you watch! It's not too long, is great for those of you who like the genre, and it definitely will get you fully immersed into the world. We're reviewing episodes 1 and 2 today, so let's start with the episode 1 review. SPOILERS BELOW.

Adolescence. (L to R) Ashley Walters as DI Bascombe, Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in Adolescence. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Adolescence episode 1 review

The first thing that gets you hooked on the series right of the bat is the opening scene. We're thrown into the scariness and chaos of the police breaking down the door, barging into the home, and start doing what they do. Yes it's their job and they're here on a murder charge. But good grief, it was a lot to begin with, especially because the Miller family was just having a normal morning.

After that what really gets you is the fact that this series is filmed as a one-shot. That means there's no breaks in between filming scenes and scenes aren't edited either. It's sort of like a play, it all happens in real time. And to be in that environment - as a viewer and as an actor - is really intense. But I think it was so effective here. Even something as small as Jamie riding to the police station, we're just with him for those few minutes fully with no interruptions.

This tool is effective for a show like this I think because you really get into the point of view of the characters as we move around to different rooms with them. At the police station, the officers are a bit more relaxed and actually seem like they know how to speak with a child versus the way they barged into the house. We go step by step with Jamie and what the process of getting him booked and interviewed entails - including images, fingerprints, and the difficult full body search where he needs to get undressed.

Adolescence. (L to R) Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in Adolescence. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

The camera stays on Eddie Miller, Jamie's dad. And wow. Give Stephen Graham all the awards. We hear the officer giving Jamie instructions, but the root of the scene really is Eddie and there's not much dialogue. All the emotions had to be played on his face, and he did it so well.

I'm not going to lie, the whole time watching the episode I thought maybe there's a misunderstanding here. The plot twist comes at the end of Adolescence episode 1 where even though Jamie has maintained he didn't commit the murder, the detectives have video evidence. Of course Eddie breaks down, asks his son why he did it, and then Jamie once again says he didn't. He must be in denail though, because Jamie did indeed murder Katie.

Adolescence. (L to R) Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller, Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, in Adolescence. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

The use of of one-shot is very effective

It was so real and heartbreaking that even after his father saw the footage and pushed him away initially to collect himself and process what he's just seen, he then hugs Jamie and the two hold each other crying. And that's how the episode ends. I mean, what a way to tear your heart out.

As mentioned above, the use of the one-shot in Adolescence episode 1 is super effective and intense in all the right ways. It feels like you can't catch your breath because it's almost an hour of it all. I felt like I could finally exhale when it was over. But it managed to keep me hooked and my eyes on the screen the whole time. Wow. Episode grade level: A.

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we review episode 2, and then rest of the four-episode season later this weekend. Adolescence is now streaming on Netflix.