Adolescence on Netflix parents guide: Is the miniseries appropriate for teens?

New British miniseries Adolescence is now streaming on Netflix. And honestly, it's one of the best shows I've watched in a long time, and I feel like will really resonate with viewers. Despite the title of the drama and the character at the center of the story being 13-year-old Jamie Miller, is the show appropriate for teens and a younger audience?

Well officially, Adolescence has been rated TV-MA. The age rating means that a production may contain scenes and content not fitting for those who are under 17 years old. Netflix sites that the more mature rating is due to language. But since this is also billed as a crime drama and thriller, you may have questions. Well, we're going to break it all down for you here without spoilers.

Adolescence. (L to R) Ashley Walters as DI Bascombe, Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in Adolescence. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Language and sex: In terms of the language, yes there is some more mature language used. It isn't an insane amount, but some crude and mature language is in there. And that includes in episode 2 when the investigators are at Jamie's school. You know, teens will be teens. Some of it is in reference to sex, and the topic, as well as describing the topic of being attracted to a girl and Jamie answering what he would want to do with one if he had a girlfriend are also discussed. There's also mentions of pornography as well. However there's no sex scenes or anything sexually graphic except some glimpses of images of models on an Instagram feed.

Violence: As for violence, the first episode immediately starts with police knocking down the Millers' door, guns in hand, and looking for Jamie in the home. So there is that. Another element to consider is a video of a young teen stabbing his fellow classmate, Katie, whose murder is at the center of the story. Though this video is only played once and not shown again. There's also some scenes of some angry outbursts and objects being thrown, while another depicts an adult character angry at a teenager. He doesn't hit him, but grabs him and sort of threatens him.

Adolescence. Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

So overall when it comes to language, sexual content, and violence, I really don't think Adolescence is that bad of a watch. Even for teens who are a little younger than 17 years old. Unfortunately, it's probably nothing new to what they're exposed to with their fellow classmates at school. Where I think parents should be mindful is the emotional weight this show carries.

There's a heaviness in your heart while watching, especially since all four episodes were filmed as a one-shot. You don't really get a break switching scenes. It's a heartbreaking story, and could be difficult for sensitive teenagers watching, or ones who are going through mental health struggles, bullying, etc. So do be mindful of that.

The third episode is also pretty intense emotionally. Perhaps those younger than 17 could watch. But even a 17-year-old and a little older, this one could be difficult if they're not able to process a heavily intense and emotional watch back-to-back. But I will say it's a really great series that highlights difficulties teens face today, how it can effect them drastically, and the dangers of social media and being in their room all day.

Adolescence is now streaming on Netflix.