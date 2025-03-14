While I really enjoyed the one-shot filming technique in episode 1, I do feel like it wasn't as effective in Adolescence episode 2 on Netflix. The episode is still strong overall, though it did feel a little too long at times. Here's our review of the episode. SPOILERS BELOW.

Adolescence. (L to R) Amari Jayden Bacchus as Adam Bascombe, Ashley Walters as Detective Inspector Bascome, in Adolescence. Cr. Courtesy of Ben Blackall/Netflix © 2024

Adolescence episode 2 review

While the first episode mostly took place at the police station, this one is all in Jamie and Katie's school. The detectives are there to try and find the murder weapon, the knife Katie was stabbed with, and get a bit more of a clearer picture from the students and teachers. Though they really aren't that helpful at all and it's hard to get them to talk. It's clear the teachers and staff are probably underpaid, so not super passionate about the work. And the students are pretty rowdy and difficult. Though after a while, some help comes from an unlikely source - Detective Bascombe's son, Adam.

Not thinking much about Katie's comments on Jamie's Instagram posts, Adam explains to his father what the emojis really mean. There's a probable chance that Katie was actually bullying Jamie, calling him an incel. This is a person who is part of a community online who believe they're not able to attract women sexually, and they usually have hostile views of women and men who are sexually active. This gives more insight into Jamie and Katie, and perhaps a possible motive as well.

Her friend Jade is super intense, and I want to know how she knew about Jamie's friend, Ryan, being somewhat involved. Adam explaining the emojis is helpful, and what's more helpful is catching Ryan after he runs. I will say that chase of Bascombe running after Ryan and the camera running with them was really cool! It turns out Ryan is the one who gave Jamie the knife, but he didn't think he would use it. The episode ends with Jamie's father Eddie bringing flowers to the site where Katie was murdered.

Adolescence. Ashley Walters as DI Bascombe in Adolescence. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Episode 2 feels a bit too long

That's really the gist of Adolescence episode 2. Being at the school a couple of days later after Jamie's arrest and seeing the detectives' hardship of getting answers and investigating is definitely important, and we learn some new things. Plus it feels like we didn't learn as much as we could have, but I think that was the point. These things take time and detectives aren't going to get the full picture quickly. Or sometimes, they don't get it at all.

So I do understand that aspect, but this episode still did feel like it was a bit too slow and long. It could be because of the one-shot. There's certain elements and scenes that could have been trimmed down for a more concise story. One scene that was super impressive though is when the fire alarm goes off. Imagine orchestrating so many actors in a concise way while filming a one-shot? That was great! This one also felt a little less intense than episode 1, though it did provide a bit of a reprieve I think we needed. Especially for what comes next. Episode grade level: B.

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we review episode 3, then the final episode on Sunday. Adolescence is now streaming on Netflix.