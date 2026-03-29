All 3 seasons of Monster ranked from worst to best

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the anthology series Monster focuses on a different true-to-life killer(s) in each of its seasons. So far, we've seen three seasons of the Monster series on Netflix. They tell the stories of Jeffrey Dahmer, Lyle and Erik Menendez, and Ed Gein.

While none of these seasons were particularly acclaimed, they did great numbers for the popular Netflix streaming service, and the first two installments are held in high regard by a certain corner of fans.

I ranked the three seasons of Monster we've seen so far from worst to best.

(L to R) Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein, Suzanna Son as Adelina in episode 302 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2025

3. Monster: The Ed Gein Story

While it's true that Charlie Hunnam put forth a valiant effort in Monster season 3, The Ed Gein Story came up shockingly short in comparison to its predecessors. Dialogue was fine, production values were high, and plot progression was generally on point—at least, in the beginning. The majority of the show was dismissed by fans and critics, and it's easy to see.

There's a clear lack of substance in just about every episode, which is rather surprising on the surface. Seasons one and two of Monster were at the very least consistent with regard to their tone and style, but here with The Ed Gein Story, showrunner Ian Brennan led the story astray almost out of the gate.

This was the only season of Monster not to be led by Ryan Murphy, meaning that Ian Brennan was the only person credited as the creator and writer. Perhaps with Murphy still in the fold, The Ed Gein Story would have at least been palatable material.

Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in episode 102 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

2. Dahmer: Monster: The Jefrrey Dahmer Story

Eerily powerful is Evan Peters as the infamous Jeffrey Dahmer, an American serial killer who had previously been depicted in cinemas through a 2002 movie that was directed by David Jacobson.

Providing a star-making performance therein was the famous Jeremy Renner, and for as impressive as his efforts may have been, it was arguably Evan Peters who more accurately portrayed the killer.

What makes The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which was released in 2022, so much better is that it's bolstered by a strong supporting effort by the talented Richard Jenkins, who appears as the Dahmer patriarc, Lionel. There's also Molly Ringwald as Lionel's wife Shari, and none of this even accounted for the season's all-star crew.

Haunting music by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis—a collaborative duo who've made waves in film and television both—along with careful camerawork from Jason McCormick and John T. Connor render this season an impressive piece of filmmaking. Writing is also worth noting, but at the end of the day, it's the performances in The Jeffrey Dahmer Story that make the show worth watching.

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. (L to R) Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menendez, Ari Graynor as Leslie Abramson, Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez in episode 209 of Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2024

1. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Something that sets The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, released in 2024, apart is that the story on which it's based is far lesser known than the other Monster seasons. Its titular characters made headlines in the late 1980s after committing parricide, though there's more to the story than the mental instability of the Lyle and Erik pair.

Appearing in the primary roles are Nicholas Alexander and Cooper Koch as Erik and Lyle, respectively, while their parents are played by Chloe Sevigny and Javier Bardem. Some famous names, with everyone performing to perfection in another true-to-life tale.

Balancing more of a lighthearted tone, The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story features some strong dark comedy, which proved a source of contention for many of the industry's critics. Either way, there's no denying the powerful moments of storytelling brought about by the devastation of these deeply troubled men.

Shocking moments are made all the more impactful by virtue of virtuoso performances, and the pacing is something to behold as each episode transitions perfectly to the next. This featured one episode fewer than Dahmer, but make no mistake: Nine chapters proved enough to tell the endearing story of Lyle and Erik Menendez.

Monster season 4 is already in the works on Netflix. Stay tuned for more news about the upcoming Netflix series.