All 6 Noah Wyle shows ranked from best to worst

Noah Wyle was one of the biggest television stars in the 1990s thanks to his starring role in the mega-popular NBC medical drama procedural ER, and over 30 years later, he's still one of the leading talents on the small screen. A number of thrilling television roles has led him back to doctoring in the breakout Max medical drama The Pitt. Everyone can't get enough of him!

While The Pitt will return with its highly anticipated second season in January 2026, and will surely enjoy a lengthy run on Max, viewers are likely looking for more Noah Wyle shows to watching during the wait. Whether you have been watching him since he played John Carter or you're just meeting him as Dr. Robby, there's plenty of shows to catch up on from the past 30 years.

From medical dramas to sci-fi adventures to crime dramas, there's something for everyone looking for a captivating binge-watch starring Noah Wyle. (Well, except those wanting some laughs. Aside from an episode each of Friends, Lab Rats, Angie Tribeca, and Drunk History, he hasn't starred in a comedy!) Here are six of his best starring TV roles ranked from best to worst!

Noah Wyle in The Pitt | (Warrick Page/MAX)

The Pitt

Some might argue that his most recent work isn't his best, but you simply can't face the facts that The Pitt is just that good. It's not one of the biggest shows on streaming for no reason. Once again, Wyle dons some scrubs and a stethoscope to play another doctor, this time in Pittsburgh. The Pitt changes things up for the medical drama genre, taking place in real time within one 15-hour emergency room shift. It's worth all of the hype it's been getting since its premiere! Pitting The Pitt against ER is tough, but it's definitely the best Noah Wyle show to binge-watch right now.

Watch on Max.

ER Television Stills | Getty Images/GettyImages

ER

Wyle's breakthrough role was by far NBC's ER, which was a star maker for a number of big talents like George Clooney and Julianna Margulies. In the series, Wyle stars as the fresh-faced newbie Dr. John Carter, a genuinely adorable medical student rising through the ranks at Cook County General Hospital in Chicago. The series premiered in 1994 and aired for 15 seasons, which featured a revolving door of new cast members. Wyle remained on the series for 11 seasons, returning as a guest star in seasons 12 and 15. This one's a lengthy binge that will keep you busy!

Watch on Hulu and Max.

The Librarians

Technically, Wyle wasn't a series regular in the TNT fantasy adventure series The Librarians, but he appeared in a recurring role as Flynn Carsen in all four seasons. Additionally, he worked on the show as a writer, director, and executive producer. His journey as Flynn Carsen began in 2004 while he was still starring in ER, as he starred in three The Librarian TV movies on TNT between 2004 to 2008. The whole franchise is full of fun, magic, and adventure as an organization works to protect the world from a secret, fantastical reality. It's a thrilling binge with a movie trilogy to boot!

Watch the series and all three movies on The CW and Prime Video.

Falling Skies

The reason Wyle didn't appear as a series regular on The Librarians when the series premiered in 2014 was because he was already starring in another TNT drama series. For the first time, the actor starred as a series regular in a science fiction series, the post-apocalyptic drama Falling Skies. The series premiered in 2011, running for five seasons through 2015, with Wyle starring as a former history professor who becomes a leader in helping save the world after an alien invasion. It's a must-watch for any Wyle fan, though the high-concept sci-fi won't be for everyone.

Watch on Max.

Leverage: Redemption

Once Falling Skies, The Librarians, and his CBS miniseries (more on that below) came to an end, Wyle brought his talents to the Leverage revival series Leverage: Redemption, which premiered on Freevee in 2021. He starred in a series regular capacity for the first two seasons as corporate lawyer and fixer Harry Wilson. Wyle still recurred in season 3, which moved to Prime Video, though he spent less time on the series to star in The Pitt. It's a great watch, but not the best in Wyle's arsenal.

Watch on Prime Video.

THE RED LINE on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Aliyah Royale as Jira Calder-Brennan and Noah Wyle as Daniel Calder | Courtesy of CBS

The Red Line

Last but certainly not least is the CBS limited series The Red Line, which debut in April 2019. It's probable that some television fans probably haven't heard of this show. There likely wasn't a ton of buzz surrounding the miniseries upon its release and it's not readily available to watch on any of the major streamers. The eight-episode series centers on three families who are impacted by an African-American man's murder by a police officer in Chicago. Wyle plays the victim's husband, and it's a heart-wrenching story that comes from executive producers Ava DuVernay and Greg Berlanti.

Watch via purchase on Prime Video.

