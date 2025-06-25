The Pitt season 2 casts new series regular as Dr. Robby's fellow attending physician

Noah Wyle’s Dr. Robby will have another attending physician in the ER in The Pitt season 2. The L Word: Generation Q’s Sepideh Moafi has joined the series.

The second season was ordered around a month after The Pitt started on HBO. With the success of the medical drama, it wasn’t that surprising, but it’s always great to hear that we’ll get more to the story. Filming has already started, and it will take place over a holiday weekend: July 4 to be exact.

Who will Sepideh Moafi play in The Pitt season 2?

Very little has been shared about the new role. Variety reports that Moafi will play an attending physician in the ER, but it’s not clear if she will be new to the hospital as a whole or just someone else on shift. After all, with the series only focusing on one 15-hour shift, there isn’t the chance to showcase all of the doctors who work at the hospital.

We don’t have a name for Moafi’s character yet. As she’s a series regular, it would suggest that she will be in every episode of the season.

This is one of the first pieces of casting news we’ve had for the new season. The Pitt season 2 is staying very quiet about whether everyone from the first season will return, especially Katherine LaNasa!

(L-R): Arienne Mandi as Dani and Sepideh Moafi as Gigi in THE L WORD: GENERATION Q “Love Shack”. Photo Credit: Liz Morris/SHOWTIME.

Where you’ve seen Sepideh Moafi before

Most people will recognize Moafi from The L Word: Generation Q, which was the Showtime reboot of The L Word. She played Gigi Ghorbani in all 28 episodes of the series. She also played Loretta on The Deuce and Hour Nazari in Class of ’09.

You may also recognize her from guest spots on shows like The Blacklist, Limitless, and Elementary. Most recently, she voiced Mia in Scavengers Reign.

Noah Wyle and Shawn Hatosy in The Pitt on Max. Our heroes gather to cheers those they saved and those they couldn’t. (Warrick Page/MAX)

What is The Pitt season 2 about?

The first season gave us one 15-hour shift, throwing us into the highs and lows of working in the ER department of a busy hospital. We had a chance to see some of the realities of working in health care, including being underfunded, treating patients without enough insurance to cover their needs, and the anger of patients and how that looks in the hospital.

That was just during a regular time of year. The Pitt season 2 will throw us into the July 4 havoc, which is sure to include drunken patients, those being ridiculous with fireworks, and a few barbecue injuries.

The Pitt is available to stream on HBO Max.