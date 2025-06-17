The Pitt season 2 filming update reveals first-look photo and confirms release window

There's exciting news to share with fans of Max's breakout smash-hit medical drama series The Pitt as a new update provided a lot of information we have been looking forward to!

On Monday, June 16, 2025, Max announced that The Pitt season 2 has officially started filming! That's great news for any fans that might have been worried that the series wouldn't be returning as quickly as the powers that be had promised. But cameras are now rolling, and Max released the behind-the-scenes photo to prove Dr. Robby's back in the building.

Along with the news that The Pitt season 2 is filming, Max also shared a first-look photo that clearly shows Dr. Robby heading back into the hospital bright and early for a new shift. He still has his backpack hanging on his shoulder and he has a hand in his coat pocket. Beside him is the night shift senior attending Dr. John Shen (Ken Kirby) holding an iced coffee from Dunkin.

Check out the first on-set photo from The Pitt season 2 below!

Noah Wyle and Ken Kirby. The Pitt season 2 BTS | Warrick Page for MAX

The Pitt season 2 confirmed to release in January 2026

In addition to dropping the exciting filming news and sharing the photo of Wyle and Kirby on set, Max also once again confirmed that The Pitt season 2 will premiere in January 2026. The streamer has been committed to making more shows that can be released annually around the same time, changing the pace from shows that take upwards of two years to produce and release.

There's no exact premiere date just yet, though we will likely receive one to mark down on our calendars later this year. Before we can clock back in for the next shift with Dr. Robby and the team, The Pitt will be receiving a linear run on cable television this fall. The first season airs on TNT in the fall, though a premiere date for its second run hasn't been announced at this time.

We're so back.



Season 2 of #ThePitt has begun filming. Stream Season 1 now on Max. pic.twitter.com/EfBYnrBzLu — Max (@StreamOnMax) June 16, 2025

Max also shared a behind-the-scenes video to announced the beginning of production on season 2, though it's meticulously crafted to not give anything away. Again, Wyle and Kirby are the only cast members featured in the video with extras. Eagle-eyes fans hoping to see Dana back at work will have to keep waiting to find out if she returns. (Katherine LaNasa won't spill the beans.)

As production begins on the highly anticipated next season of the hottest new show in all of television, there's not much known about what to expect this season, behind the fact that there's a time jump from September to Fourth of July weekend (which makes Robby wearing a coat to work curious) and a handful of new characters. Stay tuned for more season 2 news and updates!

