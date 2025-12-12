All Her Fault season 1 episode 6 recap: A twisted family reunion

Staying popular with audiences long after its premiere on Peacock, the hit drama series All Her Fault examines "the why" behind the kidnapping of a young boy. And in episode 6 of the eight-episode series, little Milo is now safely at the police station where the Marissa and Peter run in to reunite with him. But his return leads to even more questions than why he was taken in the first place.

Most whodunit shows might not reunite family with the kidnapped victim until the final chapter of the story, but what makes All Her Fault unique, is that so much of the story is about the relationships this ensemble of characters has with one another, and why this toxic dynamic caused Milo to be taken. The story is far from over just because Milo is brought back home.

In All Her Fault season 1 episode 6, Detective McConville leads Marissa and Peter into the station where they have a joyful reunion with Milo. McConville asks Milo questions about the "vacation" that he took with Carrie, but when he's asked who brought him to the police station parking lot, Milo explains that he didn't see who it was, but that a man blindfolded him and put him in the trunk.

Marissa realizes that Milo wasn't found at all, but rather that someone actually returned him -- and she knows that the story just doesn't make any sense. Lia, Colin and Brian are all thrilled to see that Milo's home, but they make it clear to Peter they're still disgusted by his life-long lie about Brian's disability. We see that Jenny is of course also relieved that Milo is home safe, but she still doesn't have answers about what's happened to her former nanny, Carrie.

Milo is struggling to adjust to life back at home with his parents, but when the detectives come by the house for questioning, he's able to select the correct photo of the hotel room where Carrie had taken him. McConville also finds a moment to speak with Marissa about whether they had secretly paid a ransom to Carrie, because that would be the most common reason for why a child would be returned. Of course, the audience knows at this point that Peter had gathered cash for a ransom, but other characters are still in the dark.

Carrie's father is discovered at the motel

The detectives are able to find the exact motel room and uncover the dead body of Carrie's father Rob, but they don't know how he's connected to the kidnapping. They suspect he's the person who returned Milo, and that taking Milo from Carrie led her to murder him. Marissa's shaken up to learn that another body has been found, fearing that Carrie's violence could continue to follow their family -- and Peter is a little too calm about the whole situation.

Peter's solution is to have more security cameras installed around the property, and Marissa digs out the old baby monitor to be able to watch Milo when he's in his bedroom. But a consequence of having thoroughly searched the closet is that Marissa finds the duffle bag Peter used for the ransom, and it's still completely full of cash. Peter comes clean about getting the ransom call, and he's adamant that Marissa keeps this secret from the police.

The detectives arrive at Rob's ex-wife's apartment, and it's the same woman they had tried to speak with at the worksite, and she seems unfazed when she learns of her ex-husband's death. But the real progress here comes when the detectives learn that her and Rob's daughter is actually Carrie, and that Carrie was her alias.

Taking a gamble in connecting the dots

At home, Marissa is putting her own pieces together when she realizes that Rob was a bookie, and that her company had been defrauded. She tells Peter that she believes Colin is the person who has been stealing from her, and that he may be tied to Milo's kidnapping because of unpaid debts. Marissa confronts Colin about it, and he admits that he relapsed.

Colin admits that his bookie (Rob) did come to the vacation home Easter weekend but had kept it a secret. And he's stunned to learn that Rob was found dead in the same hotel room where Milo was being held. But as the conversation unravels, we see Carrie breaking into the home, with the new fancy security systems conveniently turned off.

Just as the detectives call Peter to ask him if he's ever heard of someone named Josephine Murphy, we see Carrie enter the living room with a gun raised at the group! I love that this series isn't afraid to lean into a cliffhanger, even if they do feel soapy at times. With two episodes left, there is still so much story to uncover, and I promise you don't have the ending fully worked out yet.