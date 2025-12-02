6 new TV shows you can't miss in December 2025

We only have one more month of 2025 left, but we have so many good TV shows to watch before the year ends. We shared a list of the seven best new shows you simply can't miss in December 2025.

I think we all know about Stranger Things 5. That's the biggest show of the year so far, and it's probably the going to be even bigger by the time it's all said and done. But, we have a long time to wait until we see those new episodes of Stranger Things 5.

Luckily, we have some good TV shows to watch first! Let's get the list started with The Abandons, a new Netflix original series.

The Abandons

THE ABANDONS. Gillian Anderson as Constance Van Ness in Episode 101 of The Abandons. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Release date: Dec. 4

Where to watch: Netflix

To kickstart 2025, Netflix rolled out American Primeval, and now to end the year, Netflix has The Abandons, which stars Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey. And, it has all the makings of another great Western series.

Created by Kurt Sutter, The Abandons tells the story of Fiona Nolan, played by Headey, who settles on land in the West in the 1850s. As the nearby town grows, Constance Van Ness, played by Anderson, wants to expand and take Fiona's land. Soon, the two women find themselves locked in a duel with rising stakes.

I have a feeling The Abandons is going to be a sneaky hit on Netflix. With this much star power, it might be the second-most popular Netflix show of the month. Let's be real; nothing is topping Stranger Things 5, but this could be bigger than the rest.

Spartacus: House of Ashur

Spartacus: House of Ashur - Left to Right: Graham McTavish (“Korris”) and Nick E. Tarabay (“Ashur”)

Premiere date: Dec. 5

Where to watch: Starz

Starz is revisiting one of its best shows of all time very soon! Spartacus: House of Ashur is the next spinoff of the Spartacus franchise, but it's the first in more than a decade.

For Spartacus: House of Ashur, we're not getting a straight prequel or sequel. Instead, it's more of a choose-your-own-adventure if Ashur, played by Nick Tarabay, didn't actually die. It's an interesting premise, and it will be interesting to see just how they are able to pull it off. Overall, though, the reviews have been pretty good so far. The review embargo lifted on Dec. 1, and Variety called the new series "thrilling."

I don't know about you, but I can't wait to check it out!

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2

Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Photo: Disney/David Bukach

Premiere date: Dec. 10

Where to watch: Disney+

It's been two years since Percy Jackson and the Olympians premiered on Disney+. Finally, the series is officially returning for new episodes on Dec. 10. New episodes will be released weekly on the streamer.

Walker Scobel returns as Percy in Percy Jackson season 2, along with Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth and Aryan Simhadri as Grover. The crew is about to embark on a new mission into the Sea of Monsters. The season is based on the second book of Rick Riordan's series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

As a massive Percy Jackson fan, I know what's in store for the gang, but I don't want to spoil anything, so I'll keep it zipped.

Fallout season 2

Ella Purnell (Lucy MacLean) in FALLOUT SEASON 2 Photo Credit: Lorenzo Sisti / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Premiere date: Dec. 17

Where to watch: Prime Video

Like the long wait for Percy Jackson season 2, it's been a similarly long wait for Fallout season 2. The first season premiered in April 2024, so fans have been waiting about 18 months between seasons. That wait is finally over!

For those who don't know, Fallout is based on the post-apocalyptic video game series of the same name. A group of survivors, including Lucy (Ella Purnell), try to continue to survive the horrors of the new world.

Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten return for Fallout season 2 alongside an incredible cast in the Prime Video series. We're getting new episodes of Fallout season 2 every week on Wednesday nights. There are eight episodes in the second season.

Emily in Paris season 5

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello in Emily in Paris. Cr. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2025

Release date: Dec. 18

Where to watch: Netflix

Emily in Paris season 5 premieres just in time for Christmas on Netflix! It's going to be a close battle for that second-best Netflix show of December race between Emily in Paris season 5 and The Abandons. Emily in Paris season 5 definitely has the advantage as one of the most popular Netflix comedies of all time.

In the new season, Lily Collins is back as Emily, but this season, she won't be in Paris, not to start anyway. She's still away on her Roman Holiday, and maybe will be for the full season? We'll just have to wait and see.

The whole gang is back for season 5, including Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Paul Forman, and more.

Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2 and Finale

STRANGER THINGS: SEASON 5. (L to R) Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, and Nell Fisher as Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things: Season 5. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Vol. 2 release date: Dec. 25

Finale release date: Dec. 31

I mentioned it once, and I'll say it again: Stranger Things 5 is the must-watch show of the month, year, and probably the last several years. This is the final season of one of the biggest TV shows of all time. You do not want to miss what happens to all of these great characters.

Stranger Things 5 Vol. 1 was released on Wednesday, Nov. 26, and it was a massive hit for Netflix. There's no doubt that this season isn't going to set records. We haven't seen the viewership numbers yet, but looking at trends and social media, it's going to post a huge rating.

The events of Stranger Things 5 Vol. 1 are setting up for an epic conclusion to the story. All your favorites are back—and thankfully, their characters are still alive so far— including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink, Cara Buono, and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Don't miss the final two batches of Stranger Things 5 episodes on Christmas and New Year's Eve.