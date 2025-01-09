All the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia references and easter eggs in the Abbott Elementary crossover episode

Birds and eggs come to the rescue in today's episode of Abbott Elementary season 4 on ABC! As Ava continues to try and get things for the school from those running the golf course construction project, the fact about Loggerhead shrikes being protected birds comes in handy. Now they have a new scoreboard, which is desperately needed!

So how did Ava know this species is protected in Pennsylvania? It's thanks to volunteer Charlie Kelly! Since he doesn't know how to read, Jacob, Melissa, and Barbara come together to teach him. And since Charlie is interested in bird law, Barbara chooses a book about them to pique his interest.

Ava and Mac walk into the library as he's reading with the rest of the class as well, and Ava learns about this fact. The mention of birds and bird law is no coincidence! It's a reference to Charlie's character in the FX comedy. And there's plenty more. Here's all 12 It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia references and easter eggs mentioned in the Abbott Elementary crossover episode:

Fighting at a Philadelphia Eagles game - the gang loves the team just like Melissa and basically the rest of Philly and can get a little too passionate

- the gang loves the team just like Melissa and basically the rest of Philly and can get a little too passionate Charlie's illiteracy - common plot point and running joke that frequently comes up in the show

- common plot point and running joke that frequently comes up in the show Dee attending the University of Pennsylvania like Janine

Name dropping Paddy's Pub - the not so great bar they all own and central setting in the series

- the not so great bar they all own and central setting in the series Dennis is definitely not a shy person, so I'm interested to learn why he was avoiding the cameras

Dee as Ben Franklin - she's been trying to be an actress since the show started and has failed

- she's been trying to be an actress since the show started and has failed Big feet - In season 4 episode 17 of Sunny, Dee says she's a size 13

- In season 4 episode 17 of Sunny, Dee says she's a size 13 Charlie's likes - beer, milk steak, and bird law (see below)

- beer, milk steak, and bird law (see below) Dee hitting on Gregory and twisting Janine's words are typical characteristics for her

Janine calling Dee a bird and Dee getting offended - a hilarious reference because it's a major running joke since the start of It's Always Sunny with the guys always insulting Dee by calling her a bird (watch a compilation video here)

- a hilarious reference because it's a major running joke since the start of It's Always Sunny with the guys always insulting Dee by calling her a bird (watch a compilation video here) Frank's disgusting ways - he and Charlie usually do this kind of stuff and even eat cat food

- he and Charlie usually do this kind of stuff and even eat cat food Jacob saying at the end "it's always sunny in-" before camera cuts to the characters, referencing the show's title

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

Alright, these are pretty straightforward. Though let's dive deeper into some of the easter eggs and references. It's not mentioned on Abbott, but Dee and Dennis are both twin siblings. The two went to the University of Pennsylvania to major in psychology. But Dee never finished to pursue an acting career instead. It's also ironic the two wanted to major in that as they're so unhinged.

In my opinion, Charlie is the funniest character on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and he's my favorite. So the fact that the first part of the crossover episode focused on him, especially since they're in a school at Abbott Elementary - the illiteracy storyline worked out perfectly. He definitely shined in the crossover episode, and had funny references to milk steak and bird law.

In the FX series, he's mentioned enjoying the meal - steak that's boiled in milk, with a side of raw jelly beans. Yup. That's his order. Most notably, it's referenced in season 13 episode 8, "Charlie's Home Alone." He does a crazy ritual that he believes helps the Eagles win. Part of that ritual is eating a brown color, and he chooses milk steak.

Now when it comes to birds, he loves them. And he believes he's well versed in bird law. This is another running joke in the sitcom. When the gang has needed a lawyer, Charlie steps in. Even though he is not one. But I guess being passionate about bird law is enough? Check out Charlie in action as a bird expert.

This isn't the end of the crossover! When It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 premieres, which is probably going to be in May or June 2025, there's another crossover episode in store. Though this time, it will be on the much more mature FX series. There wasn't a cliffhanger or anything. But I think for those of us who are fans of both shows, having the second episode will fill in some blanks. And it'll definitely be fun to see the Abbott staff paying Paddy's Pub a visit!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about the show and next crossover!