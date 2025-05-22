All of Us Are Dead season 2 gets a disappointing update as casting plans hit a snag

Following a promising casting update for All of Us Are Dead season 2 in April 2025, recent reports reveal a setback as casting plans have encountered an obstacle. An actress previously rumored to be negotiating a role for the second season has reportedly withdrawn from the project. We will go into more depth on this unfortunate news below.

Back in January 2024, the English-based K-pop news site Allkpop reported that talented South Korean actress Roh Yoon-seo was in discussions to join the cast of All of Us Are Dead season 2, sparking excitement among fans. However, Yoon-seo's management team, MAA, clarified that no official decisions had been made yet, leaving her potential role in the series uncertain at the time.

Roh Yoon-seo at the 2023 MAMA Awards - Arrivals | Christopher Jue/GettyImages

Now, we've just learned from a recent report from the popular South Korean online entertainment news website, OSEN, that Yoon-seo has stepped back from joining the cast of All of Us Are Dead season 2. Why? Well, it apparently had to do with scheduling conflicts. The news outlet also stated that her role in the second season of the zombie series would've been for a main character. This makes us wonder if she would've been playing a hambie, which is a person in the series partially infected by the zombie virus but hasn’t fully turned into a zombie yet.

She could've been taking on the role of one of the half-zombies that Nam-ra mentioned to her human friends in the season 1 finale. Or, she could've been playing another human survivor that the other students encounter as they navigate the aftermath of the outbreak. Whatever role she would've ended up portraying, I know she would've knocked it out of the park. I've seen some of her previous work in K-Dramas, like Crash Course in Romance and 20th Century Girl. She's a very gifted actress.

Yoon-seo’s departure from the zombie show makes sense, given that she is currently filming another upcoming Netflix project titled East Palace. If the reports about her leaving are accurate, her commitment to East Palace was likely a major factor, as overlapping schedules between the two productions would have made it challenging to fully participate in both. While Netflix has yet to officially confirm, All of Us Are Dead season 2 is rumored to begin production sometime this year. Auditions reportedly started in March, as we learned back in April. So it seems filming will kick off soon if it hasn’t quietly started already.

We'll keep you constantly updated on all things All of Us Are Dead season 2. But for now, this is the only new update we have to share.