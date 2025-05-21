5 new Netflix shows to watch (and 2 to skip) in June 2025

Believe it or not, we're almost halfway through 2025! With the year nearing the halfway point and summer quickly approaching, we're finally getting into the biggest months of new releases on Netflix. All of the highly anticipated Netflix shows we have been waiting — in some cases years — for are starting to roll out in June 2025. Get your watch lists ready!

From the latest seasons of Ginny & Georgia and FUBAR to the final season of worldwide phenomenon Squid Game to a pair of new shows that will be among the best binges of the month, there's so many exciting Netflix shows to look forward to in June. But are they all worth watching? We're sharing our recommendations for what to watch and skip on Netflix in the next month.

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Brianne Howey as Georgia in episode 206 of Ginny & Georgia | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Ginny & Georgia season 3

Watch! If you're a fan of Ginny & Georgia, then there's no way you will be skipping the premiere of season 3 when it drops in full on Thursday, June 5. We have been waiting over two years for the third season to finally arrive, since the second season released back in January 2023. Netflix is always keeping us waiting for this show! But it's worth the wait since season 3 picks up in the aftermath of Georgia's arrest for murder. The titular mother-daughter duo will have their greatest set of challenges yet as life continues to change in ways they hadn't imagined.

Criminal Code season 2

Watch! The hit Brazilian crime drama Criminal Code returns with its second season on Wednesday, June 4. The series become a fan-favorite breakout hit when it was released in November 2023, and even though it's taken a long time for season 2 to premiere, the series will surely deliver all of the same chills and thrills. In the series, Brazilian Federal Police get creative in their efforts to battle a dangerous group of criminals. The delivers all of the high octane action you're looking for in a crime drama. If you missed it the first time around, catch up before season 2 premieres!

Tires season 2

Skip! Netflix's Shane Gillis comedy series Tires is back again one year later with its super-sized second season. While the comedy only contained six episodes in season 1, this time around, Netflix doubled the order with 12 episodes. The series continues to track the daily ups and downs of a down-on-its-luck auto shop. Tires season 2 finds Thomas Haden Church joining the cast, and while his addition could be intriguing to some, the series remains what it's been since it premiered: a skip, unless you're interested in this brand of humor.

The Survivors. (L to R) Yerin Ha as Mia, Charlie Vickers as Kieran in The Survivors | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

The Survivors

Watch! Bridgerton season 4 might not be coming to our watch lists any time soon, but fans can get acquainted with season 4's leading star Yerin Ha. The actress will play Benedict's love interest, but before we can reunite with the ton, Netflix drops its Australian drama series The Survivors on June 6. In the small coastal town, a tragedy sent shockwaves through its residents, which return over a decade later when a woman goes missing a truths from the past resurface. The series looks to be a gripping mystery that will have us on the edge of our seats from start to finish.

FUBAR season 2

Skip! Arnold Schwarzenegger is back (oddly not a reference but also a reference) with his fan-favorite Netflix original action comedy series FUBAR. The second season boasts some really exciting action as Arnold's character continues to get caught up in new cases after flirting with the idea of retiring. He's in too deep now! The new season boasts Carrie-Ann Moss as a new star, which will bring a fun energy to the series. However, if you're not already a fan of the show or aren't a fan of action series, then FUBAR season 2 isn't a new release to rush to watch on June 12.

The Waterfront. (L to R) Jake Weary as Cane Buckley, Melissa Benoist as Bree Buckley in episode 105 of The Waterfront | Cr. Dana Hawley/Netflix © 2025

The Waterfront

Watch! Honestly, the new Netflix original drama series The Waterfront could go either way depending on the viewer. You will either watch it and be hooked or skip it and not feel like you're missing out. But personally, The Waterfront looks like a must-watch! The series looks reminiscent of Ozark's family-gone-bad setup with stars like Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, Jake Weary, Melissa Benoist, Rafael L. Silva, and Danielle Campbell. And it comes from Kevin Williamson! Seriously, watch the Buckley family avoid dangerous enemies. The eight-episode season arrives as a summer treat on June 19.

Squid Game season 3

Watch! As if anyone was actually considering skipping Squid Game season 3. It's the final season! It's one of the most popular shows in the world! Again, it's the final season! While the wait between season 1 and season 2 lasted over three years, Netflix gave us the gift of only having to wait about six months between season 2 and season 3. The downside is that after these episodes drop on June 27, that's it! There could be more to the Squid Game franchise in the future, but the story ends this summer. Don't miss your chance to see how this story that captured the globe ends!