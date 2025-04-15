A Real Housewives alum just joined The Lincoln Lawyer season 4

Production is still currently underway on The Lincoln Lawyer season 4, and fans are in for a treat with the latest casting news. A The Real Housewives alum has just joined the season 4 cast, bringing a new energy to the legal drama. It's none other than Kyle Richards, who many will know as being a longtime cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Richards has captivated audiences with her sharp wit and unapologetic presence in the hit Bravo reality series. Now, she’s ready to bring that same fierce energy to the world of The Lincoln Lawyer for its fourth installment.

Richards takes on a guest role, playing a character named Celeste. Celeste is a Beverly Hills socialite who arrives at Haller & Associates seeking to hire Lorna as her divorce attorney, having been referred by a satisfied former client. Based on this character description, it'll be interesting to see how Celeste’s storyline will unfold and how she and Lorna will interact. Will Lorna be open to taking on her case? I guess we'll have to wait until The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 is released on Netflix to find out.

While an official release date has not been announced, the fourth season is expected to either come out later this year or sometime next year. With how the current filmmaking process is looking, a 2026 release is more likely. We'll get back to you with the release date once Netflix makes it known.

In addition to Richards' casting, it was recently announced that Jason Butler Harner (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Ozark) and Scott Lawrence (Paradise, Sugar) have also joined the season 4 cast in guest roles. Harner plays Det. Drucker, a veteran Robbery Homicide detective with years of experience in investigations. He's also described as a challenging and persistent opponent for Mickey. On the other hand, Lawrence portrays Judge Stone, a former prosecutor with a reputation for his harsh demeanor and stringent sentencing. Though intimidating and often impatient, his judgments are aimed at ensuring fairness for both parties involved.

All three new cast members just listed join already-announced cast members, which are Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Angus Sampson, Constance Zimmer, Marcus Henderson, Gigi Zumbado, and Kacey Montoya. Unfortunately, Yaya DaCosta will not be returning as prosecutor Andrea "Andy" Freemann, a departure that neither fans nor DaCosta were expecting.

Created by David E. Kelley and developed by Ted Humphrey, the legal drama's fourth season is based on the sixth novel in The Lincoln Lawyer book series by Michael Connelly, The Law of Innocence. In the upcoming season, we'll see Mickey defending himself in a murder trial, facing off against the prosecutor, Dana Berg, who has connections to his first ex-wife, Maggie.

Keep an eye on Show Snob for the latest updates on The Lincoln Lawyer season 4!