Rob McElhenney told his co-star he was dating Kaitlin Olson in the most It's Always Sunny way

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson are such a power couple right now! They're both successful in their personal ventures, as well as our favorite comedy on FX as well of course. They're solid, have been married for over 15 years, and have built a family together. Looking back at the start of their relationship though is kind of funny.

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson started falling in love in season 2

For starteres, McElhenney actually wasn't all that impressed with Olson's audition for the role of Sweet Dee. And after he came around and she was offered the role, the actress actually turned it down before McElhenney explained to her where they saw Dee evolving to keep up with the guys. Then around season 2 is when things started to change between them from co-stars to more. Here's what McElhenney and Olson told Variety:

"He was not my type at all, and I was falling in love with him. And, um, he didn’t feel the same way," Olson said. “I was professional!" shared McElhenney.

“ITS ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA” — “Frank vs. Russia” — Season 16, Episode 4 (Airs Wednesday, June 21st) — Pictured: (l-r) Kaitlin Olson as Sweet Dee, Rob McElhenney as Mac, Glenn Howerton as Dennis. CR: Patrick McElhenney/FX.

Another two actors who are together in real life from the show are Charlie Day, who plays Charlie Kelly, and Mary Elizabeth Ellis who's the iconic Waitress who does not feel the same way about Charlie. It was at their wedding where Olson and McElhenney couldn't deny their attraction to each other any longer. And that's where it all starts!

Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney channel their inner Dennis and Mac

Next comes telling your co-workers, and it was Glenn Howerton (Dennis Reynolds) who was thrown off the most. It's because he was McElhenney's roommate at the time, but didn't catch on to what was happening. What's absolutely hilarious is that McElhenney told his friend and co-star the news in a very It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia kind of way, and Howerton sort of reacted in a very Dennis way too. Here's what the actor told Variety:

“I thought he was doing a bit, because he knows that the stupidest thing you could possibly do is to date your co-star. You’re compromising the show and everybody’s job. If that goes south, you’re f-ed, and your whole show is f-ed, and you f-ed everybody. So I laughed, and he was like, ‘No, I’m serious. We both tried to stop it, but it was inevitable. We’re in love.’ All of this is happening while I’ve got a f-ing cat pooper-scooper in my hand. I was like, ‘You idiot! You’ve got to be f-ing kidding me. You know this is the stupidest possible thing you could be doing, right?’”

Howerton is right. It's very risky to do, especially since it was so early on for the raunchy comedy. And it wasn't just McElhenney who created the series, he did it with Howerton and Day too. So there was definitely a lot on the line. Though of course the friends are supportive of each other and thankfully everything worked out. And it's still working out!

“ITS ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA” — The Gang Inflates” — Season 16, Episode 1 (Airs Wednesday, June 7th) — Pictured: (l-r) Glenn Howerton as Dennis, Rob McElhenney as Mac. CR: Patrick McElhenney/FX.

I just find it funny that the Mac actor chose the moment when Howerton is cleaning up their two cats' litter to tell him something so important like that. Ha! Plus Dennis is always reprimanding Mac, which is what Howerton did here as well. Perhaps in some ways, these actors are not that different from their Sunny characters. That's why they're the perfect people to be playing them.

I can't wait for more fictional shenanigans from the gang, especially getting their side of the Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny crossover episode. It's going to be great and hilarious, I just know it! The series returns Wednesday, July 9, 2025 on FX and streams on Hulu the next day.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 premieres July 9 on FX.