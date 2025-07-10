It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 honors Eric Biermann (Dedication explained)

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 premiere, "The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary," serves as the second crossover episode between the mature FXX series and the school-centric ABC one. Thanks to both networks being owned by Disney, the crossover was made possible which is a treat for us fans.

However, there's a bittersweet moment at the end of the installment when a title card appears onscreen. It reads "In loving memory of Eric Beirmann." Who was Biermann, how was he connected to the show, and what does this tribute mean?

Eric Biermann, brother of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia director Todd Biermann

Who is Eric Biermann?

Eric Biermann was not connected to the series in the traditional sense. He's the brother of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia director Todd Biermann. According to IMDb, he's worked behind the camera for the sitcom since season 8 in 2012 where he directed one episode. After that, he's come on and off throughout the years and seasons.

He's done a total of 17 episodes so far, and Todd also directed season 17 episode 1, where the dedication is placed. So it's only fitting he included an end tribute to honor his brother. There's many productions who do this. Even if a loved one who passes didn't necessarily work on a series, but is the relative of someone who does, they'll honor them in this way. As they should.

Per his obituary, Eric was born June 1, 1982 and passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 12, 2024. He was 42 years old. No cause of death was stated. The brothers are both from Philadelphia, which again is fitting given where Sunny is set. Eric was also in the entertainment business, having worked as a producer at Al Roker Entertainment, HGTV, Celebrity Family Feud, and a segment producer on Dancing With the Stars over the years.

Todd has directed some iconic It's Always Sunny episodes including many of those memorable ones from season 10 including when Dennis and Mac move to the suburbs, the McPoyle vs. Ponderosa trial, and the two part episode where the gang goes on a Christian cruise where they all eventually get rescued after thinking they were going to drown. He's also responsible for directing the episode where Mac dances in a way to come out to his father, and Frank also starts to understand him a little more through the powerful performance.

On behalf of the Show Snob community, our thoughts are with Biermann's friends and family.

