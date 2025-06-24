It's Always Sunny season 17 trailer: Two ABC crossovers, more of gang's unruly hijinks

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 trailer is here, and boy is it jam-packed with a season I think is going to be like no other. There's definitely a lot that's going to happen in the new installment, and we're definitely here for all of it. Crazy and unruly hijinks and all. That is what we love about the gang after all!

Many, if not all, fans have known that the gang paid Abbott Elementary a visit earlier this year on the ABC series' season 4 episode 9, "Volunteers." They had some community service to do, and it was at the school where they helped out. Though you know that they can't behave for long. That's especially true as in the season 17 premiere, we're going to see the "unseen footage," of what happened that week, according to the synopsis.

The new trailer teases a bit more of the next crossover episode when It's Always Sunny season 17 premieres Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET on FXX. You can stream the sitcom and Abbott on Hulu. Another ABC series we did not know was going to be part of another crossover of sorts is The Golden Bachelor! Check out Frank with host Jesse Palmer in the video below:

So as you can see, Frank is out there looking for love. Sort of. Of course the woman who catches his attention is a paraody of real-life Tik Toker Hailey Welch, aka the Hawk Tuah Girl who went viral in 2024. It will definitely be interesting to see this episode, I'm looking forward to it!

Elsewhere, we can see Charlie, Dennis, and Mac all dressed up for something, though the vibe is off when they encounter what seems to be a dead body. I think Dee and Charlie are such an underrated duo and they're hilarious together. So I'm glad to see these two are going to have a storyline this season as Charlie yells at Dee to tell him, "yes chef!"

It was already previously confirmed that two fan-favorite guest stars - David Hornsby as Cricket and Mary Elizabeth Ellis as The Waitress - would be back. The two are seen in the trailer, as well as Charlie's very creepy uncle, Jack Kelly played by actor Andrew Friedman.

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 synopsis also reveals that the goal of the gang is to get themselves more money. But are they going to be able to do that in a respectful way? You can bet the answer to that is definitely no! Check out the synopsis below:

"They'll exploit cross-network promotion to increase market share; they'll scapegoat one of their own to avoid a PR backlash; they'll risk everything for a handshake with the Saudis; they'll bend the laws with side hustles to pad their pockets and they'll change everything about themselves to appeal to a broader audience."

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 premieres Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET on FXX, and stream on Hulu the next day.

