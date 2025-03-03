Maxton Hall season 2 finally gets an update, and we'll still be waiting a while

Where is Maxton Hall season 2? That's what fans have been asking for months, and unfortunately, the wait continues. While we previously learned that the second season would be released in 2025, we just received news that it won't reportedly come out until the end of the year. That's a major bummer, but what can you do? Hopefully, we're looking at a September release because that would give us a chance to kick off the fall with some much-needed romance and drama!

Here's what an Amazon spokesperson had to say regarding the delay via Deadline:

"We want to offer fans around the globe the best Maxton Hall experience. As such, we’re intensely working on a first class production and music composition for the series, including comprehensive language versions. We promise the wait will be worth it.”

The hit German-language romance series was renewed for a second season back in May 2024, the same month it premiered on Prime Video, and fans have been eagerly awaiting any news since then. Production on the second installment began in July 2024 and wrapped up in September of the same year. While this might've seemed like an early finish, it's no different from the filming process from the previous season, which ran on a similar timeline. Once again, production took place in Germany, but it wasn’t without its challenges.

The cast and crew had to navigate constant interruptions from fans visiting the shooting locations in hopes of snapping photos, which made for a more difficult filming environment. However, the show's incredible team found a way to work around it and kept things moving smoothly. They were able to make their September wrap date in the end.

In January 2025, we finally got a small update on the new season when main cast member Damian Hardung appeared on German Films' Short Take podcast and spoke about his experience filming Maxton Hall season 2 and what’s next for his character, James Beaufort. He told the podcast that he had a "tough time" shooting the second installment and that his character will have "a lot of grief and trauma" he'll have to confront in the new season. Hardung even shared that the second season will be "really dark." With this information, it makes us even more curious about what’s in store for James and how his struggles will impact his relationship with Ruby.

While we won’t go deep into spoilers in case you haven’t watched season 1 yet, the finale delivers a heartbreaking moment for James as he experiences a devastating personal loss. This will most likely have a profound impact on him in season 2, shaping his actions, decisions, and relationships, especially with Ruby.

Maxton Hall season 2 will see the return of Hardung as James and Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell, and like the first season, it will mainly focus on their relationship. We'll also see the return of Sonja Weißer as Lydia, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer, Runa Greiner as Ember, Justus Riesner as Alistair, Andrea Guo as Lin, Frederic Balonier as Kieran, and Eli Riccardi as Elaine.

Although a Maxton Hall season 3 has not been confirmed, there have been rumors swirling around that Prime Video is already planning ahead. If the second season ends up pulling in strong viewership once it's released and continues to generate buzz, it's possible the show may receive an early season 3 renewal. Fingers crossed!

Make sure to stay tuned to Show Snob, as we’ll update you with the official release date for Maxton Hall season 2 as soon as it's announced!