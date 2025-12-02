Amazon quietly doubled down on new video game adaptation with casting underway

Think back to December 2022, and there was one video game that landed a series order. Talk about God of War was somewhat apprehensive at the time, but that was before Fallout hit the screens and Amazon proved it knew what it was doing with video game adaptations.

Since the success of Fallout, eyes have been on the future of video game adaptations. This is the way to do it, and now it looks like Amazon is even more excited about God of War.

God of War gets a two-season order

Since the initial news, things have been on the quiet side for this TV series, which now has a new showrunner. Outlander’s Ronald D. Moore has taken over showrunning duties as of fall 2024, and that led to Amazon opting for a two-season order, albeit quietly.

It’s not too unusual for Amazon to do a two-season order when it thinks that it has a good show on its hands, especially for a series like this. There are a lot of costs involved in the world-building aspects, and Amazon will want to make sure the cost is worth the investment. The best way to do that is to make sure there are at least two seasons.

This also helps with the storytelling. By knowing that there will be two seasons, the specific arcs can be handled with more care, knowing that there is time to stretch them out. It also helps when Amazon has a creative with a good attention for detail and a track record for long-running shows. Not only did Moore start the Outlander adaptation, but he has been brought us For All Mankind, Battlestar Galatica, and many more amazing high-budget productions.

77th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards - Press Room | Frazer Harrison/GettyImages

God of War finds a director

The series is now in the middle of casting for the two leads, Kratos and Atreus, who are on an adventure. Kratos is trying to teach his son, Atreus, how to be a better god, while the two head out to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye.

Frederick E.O. Toye has joined as the director of the first two episodes of the new series. Many will know him from The Boys and Shogun, but he has more than 130 hours of TV under his belt, according to Deadline. In fact, he’s worked on video game adaptations that have become popular, directing multiple episodes of Fallout, as well as major hit Amazon shows such as The Terminal List and The Boys.

While things have been quiet about God of War for a while, it looks like things are going to pick up soon now that casting is underway. Other pre-production work has started in Vancouver, Canada, and we’re looking forward to seeing how this adaptation will work out.