American Horror Story's fate isn't determined beyond season 13

Disney TV’s studio head has offered an update on the future of American Horror Story. In an interview with Deadline, Eric Schrier gave an update on life after season 13 of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's anthology series.

He admitted that the network doesn't "have another incarnation of American Horror Story ordered" at the moment, but they would be up for it if “Ryan has an idea that is great.” American Horror Story ran for 12 seasons between 2011 and 2024, with AHS season 13 on the way next year. Over the years, the show has covered haunted houses and hotels, aliens, witch covens, and cults.

Although there is no season 14 on the cards for AHS, Schrier has left the door open for the creator to return with new concepts. "It's a franchise that, by design, can always be rebooted. And so when Ryan has an idea that is great and can figure it out with his schedule of all the things that he's doing, I could very well see us doing another installment," the TV chief explained to the outlet.

He continued, "the way we work with Ryan is different than with other creators, he's in a select few group of people that, if he has a great idea for another 'American Horror Story,' and that's something that [FX Networks chairman] John [Landgraf] and the team at FX really want to do, we're going to figure it out."

Murphy and John Landgraf spoke about American Horror Story during an October 2024 interview. The writer/producer/director told the outlet that he’s “always working on” another series of the horror show. So there's still hope for more!

What do we know about American Horror Story season 13?

American Horror Story season 13 premieres sometime in 2026 after the show was renewed for three more seasons in 2020. Although the theme and title for the upcoming season have yet to be released, Ryan Murphy has always spoken about wanting to return to the coven and themes of witchcraft.

The showrunner also teased he's been in talks with Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters about the new season and "getting the band back together". The two have starred in nine seasons of the horror anthology. Though both sat out of American Horror Story: 1984 and American Horror Story: Delicate.

Franchise faves Jessica Lange and Patti Lupone have both shared their opinions on coming back, and right now neither seems interested. Fans have already expressed their hopes for the upcoming season of AHS. The show famously struggles to deliver satisfying endings, and if this is the last series, people hope it will not end on another ambiguous cliffhanger.

Another hope fans have for season 13 is that it will link all the series' together, or at least connect them on a minor level. The last time the show attempted to link together seasons was 2018’s season 8 Apocalypse, which ended up being a thinly disguised follow-up to Coven.

The show last aired in April 2024 with Delicate, which received mixed to poor reviews. The viewership struggled, and the finale was the worst-rated in AHS history. Fans struggled with Kim Kardashian's casting and recycling of themes from other, better, horror films. Hopefully, season 13 will deliver a better story.

