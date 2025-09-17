American Horror Story star joins the cast of Monster season 4

Ryan Murphy is once more calling on a former popular star to appear in his newest installment of Monster that focuses on a famed female killer!

Ryan Murphy may have a somewhat divisive resume of shows but he has to be credited with bringing together some amazing casts for his various series. Murphy often uses the same actors in his productions who enjoy taking on various roles. The fact a few actors have earned Emmy Awards and accolades for Murphy is a good reason they sign on.

The latest is Monster as the Netflix anthology dramatizes the story of a different infamous killer each season. The first was cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer (Evan Peters), and was a huge success with Peters winning a Golden Globe while Niecy Nash earned an Emmy Award for her guest turn as his neighbor.

The second installment featured Lyle and Erik Menendez (Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch), who were tried for the murder of their wealthy parents. The upcoming third season is about 1950s killer Ed Gein (Charles Hunman) and is set to premiere on Netflix on October 3.

Murphy is already hard at work on Monster season four and has once more drawn on his past works for more collaborators!

Jessica Barden as Young Valya Harkonnen in Dune: Prophecy

Who’s starring in Monster season 4?

Deadline broke the news that Billie Lourd and Jessica Barden will be set for recurring roles in the fourth season of Monster, which stars Ella Beatty and Lizzie Borden.

America’s first notorious female murderer, Lizzie Borden was tried in 1892 for the axe murders of her father and stepmother. While acquitted, Borden’s infamy grew to the now famous poem “Lizzie Borden took an axe and gave her mother forty whacks…”

Lourd will play Lizzie’s older sister Emma who supported her in the trial with speculation on how involved she was in the murders. The daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, Lourd is a regular star for Murphy, having appeared in Scream Queens, seven seasons of American Horror Story and an episode of American Horror Stories. It’s no shock she’d be part of a new Murphy horror show.

Barden will play Nance O'Neill, a stage actress who became a good friend to Lizzie. The British actress is known for roles in British shows like Coronation Street, Penny Dreadful and also had roles in three episodes of American Horror Stories.

The cast also includes Vicky Krieps as a maid and Rebecca Hall and Charlie Hunnam as Lizzie’s parents.

This isn’t the first time Borden’s story has been turned into a series as Christina Ricci starred in the 2014 Lifetime movie Lizzie Borden Took An Axe which was so successful that it was followed by The Lizzie Borden Chronicles limited series.

Filming looks to start early next year with a 2026 release date and build on Murphy’s newest legacy of wild takes on real-life killers.

Monster streaming on Netflix.