Monster season 3 is coming to Netflix sooner than we thought

It's been almost one year since Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story premiered on Netflix as the second season of Ryan Murphy's hit true crime anthology series Monster. Finally, we have a better idea of when to look out for season 3 later this fall on Netflix!

While the second season vies for 11 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and acting nods for Cooper Koch, Javier Bardem, and Chloë Sevigny in September, we won't be waiting much longer for the next installment. Ryan Murphy, co-creator and co-showrunner, has officially shared when Monster season 3 will premiere.

Ryan Murphy reveals Monster season 3 release month on Netflix

Speaking with California Governor Gavin Newsom on his This is Gavin Newsom podcast, Murphy shared that Monster season 3 will release on Netflix in October 2025. The upcoming season, which is rumored to be titled Monster: The Original Monster, will star Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein, otherwise known as the Butcher of Plainfield. It's a fitting fall release date near Halloween.

In addition to Hunnam leading the cast of Monster season 3, the new season will also star Laurie Metcalf as Ed Gein's mother Augusta, Tom Hollander as Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams as Alma Reville. Suzanna Son will also appear as a series regular, while The Waterfront star Danielle Campbell is rumored to appear as well. The biggest alleged casting is Addison Rae, who's supposedly playing Evelyn Hartley, though an official announcement hasn't been made.

Because the series has been such a massive ratings and awards hit for Netflix, the Monster anthology series has been rumored to already have a fourth season in the works. It's reported that Monster season 4 would focus on the series' first female killer and travel back to the 1800s to center on Lizzie Borden. Murphy's a busy guy, and we're still waiting to hear confirmation on season 4.

While speaking with Newsom, Murphy also alluded to having upcoming releases in September and November, as well as American Love Story coming to FX in February 2026. One of the show's coming later this fall will be All's Fair, the star-studded Hulu legal drama led by Kim Kardashian, while the new 9-1-1 spinoff 9-1-1: Nashville debuts on ABC in October. He's also working on sci-fi series The Beauty and thriller The Shards for FX, though release windows haven't been revealed.

The Ryan Murphy-verse continues to grow with new series and new seasons each year, and those who were big fans of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will have another installment of the anthology series to binge-watch on Netflix this fall. Stay tuned for more news and updates on Monster season 3, including an official release date, trailer, and more!

