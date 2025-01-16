American Primeval episode 6 recap: Out come the Wolves

American Primeval episode 6, the series finale, begins shortly after the events of episode 5. Virgil (Jai Courtney) and the bounty hunters finally caught up with Sara (Betty Gilpin). Virgil ties her up on a horse and heads for Fort Bridger, trying to put as much distance between themselves and Isaac (Taylor Kitsch) as possible.

Elsewhere, Abish (Saura Lightfoot-Leon) has convinced Red Feather (Derek Hinkey) and the Shoshone that the Mormons led by Wild Bill (Alex Breaux) and James Wolsey (Joe Tippett) will not stop looking for her until she is killed. At this point, she is the only remaining survivor from the attack that they know about. She's the one who could pin the attack on Brigham Young's forces, so they need to eliminate her. After they wiped out the US Army forces, they'll be heading to the Shoshone next.

Isaac rescues Sara and kills Virgil

In the first scene of episode 6, Isaac finishes killing the rest of Virgil's men left at the cabin. He is forced to leave Devin (Preston Mota) and Two Moons (Shawnee Pourier) behind because Devin has a broken leg and Isaac needs to move quickly.

On the trail, Sara tries to convince Virgil to take her to Crooks Springs for a big payout, but he's not interested. He threatens to kill her if she tries to run. After splitting up with some of the men from his party, Virgil plans to meet with them later. Isaac catches up with the other party and learns the location where they plan to meet back up. And, he is not very happy about the continued inconvenience.

Back at the cabin, Two Moons and Devin are attacked by a pack of wolves. They work together to fight them off, but they are nearly killed.

Finally, Isaac catches up with Virgil and his men. Eventually, the two men fight it out. Sara delivers the death blows while Isaac holds Virgil down. It's a bloody death for the bounty hunter.

Brigham Young burns down Fort Bridger

Back at Fort Bridger, Jim Bridger (Shea Whigham) accepts the all-cash offer from Brigham Young (Kim Coates) to buy the fort. After Bridger signs the paperwork, Brigham informs Bridger that he's going to burn down Fort Bridger to ensure that no one else can follow the Mormons to the Salt Lake Valley very easily.

After revealing his plans, Wild Bill interrupts Brigham and shares with him that the Shoshone know about the US Army attack and are preparing for a fight. Brigham tells him to handle it quickly and quietly.

On his way back to the Mormon Militia camp, Wild Bill finds Jacob Pratt (Dane DeHaan) in the wild without Cook (Dominic Bogart), who Pratt killed for his involvement in the attack.

After all the damage is done, Bridger and the rest of the men at the fort are drinking and being merry. Wild Bill and Brigham's men return to the fort to burn it down, and they do as Bridger and his men leave the fort.

Red Feather is killed in the Mormon attack on the Shoshone

Thanks to Abish's warning, the Shoshone know the Mormons are going to attack. After surrounding the Mormons, the Shoshone attack and seem to have the upper hand, but no one is winning this battle... or coming out alive on the other side.

Red Feather kills Wolsey and a bunch of other Mormon Militia, but he takes a lot of bullets, as well. Red Feather dies holding his son.

Abish fights on the side of the Shoshone, but she is shot to death by her husband, Jacob. Recognizing that he killed his wife, Jacob turns the gun on himself.

Isaac dies rescuing Sara

After Sara and Isaac return to Two Moons and Devin, they travel to Crooks Springs together, or close enough. Unfortunately, one of the men who was with Virgil circles back and threatnes to kill Sara, Devin, and Two Moons if Sara doesn't go with him to collect the bounty.

Isaac finds traces of the man down the trail, and he circles back to save them. In the shootout, Isaac is hit and dies from his wounds, saving Sara, Devin, and Two Moons one last time.

After he bleeds out, Sara, Devin, and Two Moons honor Isaac with a ceremonial burning of his body.

In the final moments, Two Moons, Sara, and Devin turn away from Crooks Springs and make for California where they plan to start a new life.

And, that's how American Primeval comes to an end. Overall, I don't know how much I love the ending of this series. I definitely question the death of Isaac in the last few minutes of the finale. And, I need an inquiry into whatever that story with Jacob Pratt and Abish was. How was any of that necessary? It didn't even make sense, but I digress.

You can watch all six episodes of American Primeval on Netflix right now. It doesn't look like season 2 will happen.