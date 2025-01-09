American Primeval is now streaming on Netflix (Is it worth your time?)

Netflix's new Western drama miniseries American Primeval is now streaming with the premiere of all six of its episodes on Thursday, Jan. 9. The series comes from creator Mark L. Smith and executive producer Peter Berg with a cast that includes Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Jai Courtney, Shea Whigham, Dane DeHaan, and more.

When you're scrolling through Netflix looking for something new to watch, you will probably come across American Primeval during its release weekend. You might even see the series pop up on the top 10 most popular TV shows ranking. It's the kind of miniseries that's all but primed to take the peak of the ranking and become the most popular show of the week.

If you're unfamiliar with the background of the show or want to know a bit more about what to expect, here's the official synopsis via Netflix:

"This is America…1857. Up is down, pain is everywhere, innocence and tranquility are losing the battle to hatred and fear. Peace is the shrinking minority, and very few possess grace — even fewer know compassion. There is no safe haven in these brutal lands, and only one goal matters: survival. AMERICAN PRIMEVAL is a fictionalized dramatization and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die to keep or control this land."

After reading the synopsis, it's pretty clear that American Primeval isn't the best binge-watching option on Netflix if you're looking for something light and breezy to watch over the weekend. But if you're prepared for a heavy and graphic six-episode look into the fight for the American West, then this is the show for you. Watch the mature-rated trailer below for another look:

American Primeval violence and more content warnings

Netflix has given American Primeval an age rating TV-MA for gore, language, sexual violence, smoking, suicide, and violence. This is a show for mature audiences only and isn't appropriate for younger viewers, and even mature audiences should proceed with caution and consider the topics highlighted in its rating.

In multiple reviews for the miniseries, critics call American Primeval violent right in their headlines, making sure viewers know that the content of the show isn't for the faint of heart. For many viewers, violence on-screen is an immediate turnoff and enough to skip a title completely. This show isn't worth the watch for those who dislike violence.

But if you're a fan of Smith's past work, especially as the writer of Leo DiCaprio's Oscar-winning role in The Revenant, this will be the show for you. Smith also wrote such hits as Vacancy, Overlord, The Midnight Sky, Lou, The Marsh King's Daughter, The Boys in the Boat, and last year's summer blockbuster Twisters.

Obviously, for the rich, complex, and hard-to-watch story, American Primeval is worth the watch. From these six-episodes, you're getting multiple perspectives on this piece of history that's difficult to reconcile. It challenges you to sit with blunt, bleak, and bloody imagery and feel something about this history and how its themes are being represented.

But for the average Netflix viewer, this potentially isn't going to be the kind of show you want to start your year with. Streaming services are offering so many great shows right now, including all of the latest ABC shows on Disney+ and Hulu, new medical drama The Pitt on Max, and the upcoming premieres of Severance season 2 on Apple TV+ and The Night Agent season 2 on Netflix. Save your screen time for catching up on these shows instead.

Watch American Primeval only on Netflix.