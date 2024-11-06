American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez season finale: Date and more to know about the last episode of Sports Story
By Sandy C.
Despite American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez losing focus in the story and the fiction of the drama taking over facts, you can’t deny that the series has been brilliantly acted since the start. Episode 9 saw Josh Andres Rivera’s (who portrays Aaron) talents shine and we can’t wait to see his performance in the upcoming finale.
Spoiler alert! Go stream all nine episodes of Sports Story on Hulu before reading ahead as we will be discussing the final episode of the series.
The sports drama American Sports Story started on a great note. Clever writing and a focused story were presented in the first two episodes, at least in my opinion. Unfortunately, that changed in the third episode, and audiences watched the story drag on. Slowly but surely, more fiction than fact began to present itself in the story.
Still, I kept on watching for the performances, and paid off in episode 9. This isn’t to say the latest episode makes up for all others, but at least I got to see the penultimate chapter. You can read more in my episode 9, “What’s Left Behind,” review. And now I’m excited to see how it will all play out in the finale next week. Of course, we all know how the story ends for Aaron, but I look forward to the performances. I’m also interested in what other changes there will be. If you agree, the finale is coming soon!
When is the American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez finale?
The final episode of American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez is next Tuesday, Nov. 12, on FX. If you are not able to tune in at this time or miss it, you can stream the finale on Hulu the following day, Nov. 13.
American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez episode 10 is titled “Who Killed Aaron Hernandez?” and it is directed by Michael Uppendahl, and written by Stuart Zicherman and Tracey Scott Wilson. Based on the title, the story will likely lean into theories about what happened to Aaron.