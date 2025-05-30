And Just Like That season 3 episode 1 recap: Nun of your business

This post contains spoilers from And Just Like That season 3 episode 1 from this point forward.

It's been nearly two years since we last caught up with Carrie Bradshaw and the gang in And Just Like That, but they're finally back with season 3 on HBO Max. When we last left Carrie in season 2, she and Aidan rekindled their romance, but just when things were heating up, he needed to return home to be with his children. He asks Carrie to wait for him for five years. Five years!

Carrie believes she's up for the task, but she quickly learns that long-distance relationships and limited communication might be harder than she anticipated. She even butts heads with Anthony over it, but we'll get to that! Elsewhere in the And Just Like That season 3 premiere, Miranda has a fling with guest star Rosie O'Donnell, and Seema makes a big decision.

Beyond the romantic ups and downs that befall Carrie, Miranda, and Seema, Charlotte battles on behalf of her misunderstood dog, while Lisa looks to land a big name for an upcoming project. It's all happening on the most unserious, charming, and downright comforting show on streaming. Let's dive into the season 3 premiere and take a closer look at what went down!

Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That season 3 on HBO Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Carrie tries long distance with Aidan

To honor Aidan's wish to reduce contact, Carrie sends him blank postcards with only a hand-drawn heart. Aidan starts sending back blank postcards. She thinks it's romantic, but Charlotte and Miranda are supportive even if it doesn't sound like the strongest arrangement. Carrie fights with her alarm system and falls in the rush to turn it off. Miranda comes to her rescue! During their trip to the ballet, Anthony's judgmental of Carrie waiting for Aidan. He later apologizes for being too pushy.

Aidan calls Carrie in the middle of the night while he's hiding in his truck and having a beer. He initiates phone sex, and even though Aidan's enjoying himself, Carrie gets the ick when her cat starts watching her. She fakes pleasure to end the exchange. Carrie later tries to initiate phone sex in a different call, but Aidan was in bed with his son. She has trouble sleeping and starts writing, reflecting on "what she had gotten herself into." (No "and just like that..." ending!)

Meanwhile, after Seema's been strung along for too long by Ravi in their own long-distance relationship, she finally makes a decision. When he makes the trip to New York City, he uses their time together to scout a location for a project. Seema's finally had enough of not being his priority, or even one of his priorities, and dumps him. I mean, she almost died from a fire incident from being tired waiting for him! She's back in the dating pool, and maybe Carrie could be soon, too.

Rosie O'Donnell in And Just Like That season 3 on HBO Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Miranda meets Rosie O'Donnell... who's a nun!

Earlier in the episode, Miranda struck out big time at the gay bar when she thought a woman was checking her out. However, it was Brady's former babysitter just trying to say hi. She ends up meeting Mary (Rosie O'Donnell) and going back to her hotel to sleep together. In the morning, Mary reveals that was her first time having sex ever because she's a nun. Mary seems to become attached to Miranda with constant text messages, and she considers ghosting Mary. But she meets her in Times Square and lets her down gently, sending her off on her self-realization journey.

Kristin Davis and Nicole Ari Parker in And Just Like That season 3 on HBO Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Charlotte settles a feud over her dog

While walking with Lisa and her dog, Mr. Burton, in the park, Charlotte gets accused by an older woman of letting Mr. Burton off leash, which allowed him to attack the older woman's small dog, Peanut. Charlotte refutes the heinous claims, but Mr. Burton's walker won't work for them anymore. Charlotte tries to find a daycare that will take Mr. Burton, but the rumors are quickly spreading. Mr. Burton's later cleared of all charges when the older woman realizes she mixed him up with another bulldog.

Lisa pitches her list of "unsung Black sheroes" for her new docuseries, but her producers want her to pursue Michelle Obama as one of the subjects. She's confused by the choice since she thinks Michelle Obama has received praise, but she works overtime to land Michelle for the docuseries. While attending a party for her husband, Lisa realizes that his campaign manager previously worked for the White House and assumes Obama's administration. She (maybe) found her in with Michelle!

