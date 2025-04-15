And Just Like That season 3 premieres on Max sooner than you think

Are you ready spend another summer in the city with Carrie Bradshaw? Max has officially declared this a Sex and the City summer with the announcement of the And Just Like That season 3 release date, which comes along with the exciting trailer. We'll be reunited with Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and the whole gang on Thursday, May 29 only on Max. That's very, very soon!

According to Max, And Just Like That season 3 contains 12 episodes, the revival series' largest episode count yet, and releases new episodes weekly on Thursdays at 9 pm. ET/6 p.m. PT. Max didn't reveal any weeks with a double episode release, but the streamer did reveal that the season (not series!) finale will be released on Thursday, Aug. 14.

In addition to the season 3 premiere date, Max also gave fans a thrilling sneak peek at the new episodes of And Just Like That in the official trailer. Last season, Carrie moved out of her iconic apartment and into a new place in a new neighborhood, and as teased in the trailer, she's looking forward to other new beginnings in both her love life and career.

John Corbett returns as Aidan in season 3, even though at the end of season 2, Aidan asked Carrie to wait for him while he raises his kids. He makes an appearance in the season 3 trailer in the form of a blank postcard (earning a lukewarm awwww from Charlotte) and a visit to the city, which begins with him throwing a rock through — and breaking – Carrie's window.

Carrie also seems to be feeling some sparks with her hunky new neighbor, played by Jonathan Cake, and exploring new creative avenues with a romantic fantasy novel. It's all happening for Carrie, while her friends also continue to explore love and life, including Lisa's new work crush and Miranda's next chapter without Che. Charlotte also tackles new adventures in motherhood.

Obviously, the biggest question in And Just Like That season 3 will be what happens between Carrie and Aidan. Will they end up together, or is their relationship just too complicated to make work? A blind-and-you'll-miss-it moment in the trailer reveals Carrie having breakfast with Aidan and his sons, which makes you wonder if they manage to figure it out. Do we want them to, though?

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, and Nicole Ari Parker lead the main cast with additional cast members Cathy Ang, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, Mario Cantone, Niall Cunningham, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Logan Marshall-Green, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Alexa Swinton, Dolly Wells, and John Corbett.

And Just Like That season 3 premieres Thursday, Max 29 on Max.