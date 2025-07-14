And Just Like That season 3 episode 7 hit Carrie with the truth she needed to hear

The third season of HBO Max's And Just Like That has once again been a spectacle for on-screen drama and off-screen scrutiny from viewers who insist they're only hate-watching. (I mean, we're three seasons in. You have admit you like it to some degree already!) There's a moment in season 3 episode 7 that I haven't stopped thinking about because, as she often is, Carrie was wrong.

And Just Like That season 3 episode 7 centers on Charlotte's birthday party at Carrie's somehow still mostly empty apartment. Everyone's invited, marking one of the rare times that the whole cast is together in one location. But once the party has ended, Carrie and Miranda are left to themselves, talking in the kitchen, and the mood becomes unexpectedly tense.

Miranda teases Carrie that she noticed her mildly flirting with Duncan, her hunky author neighbor. Naturally, Carrie takes offense to somehow being accused of cheating on Aidan. Maybe she's deep down hurt about Aidan cheating on her or maybe she's simply protective of a relationship that's been really difficult. But she takes Miranda's words as an affront, though that's not how they were meant.

Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That season 3 episode 7 on HBO Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Carrie needs to listen to Miranda's caring words

Honestly, I was completely on board with Miranda, and not just because I agreed with her. She approached the conversation, in my opinion, with no agenda or accusation. She wasn't trying to push her friend in one way or the other and she wasn't calling her out for anything. She was making what we both assumed was light banter over a slice of cake at the end of the night.

Carrie's often one to be quick with the banter in both directions, which made it kind of surprising to me that she took such fault with what Miranda said. It's in character for her to feel so frazzled by what Miranda has presented her with. She has big feelings and they sneak up on her. She expresses her thoughts in the moment then overthinks things and writes about them. But I was admittedly expecting her to have the maturity to consider what Miranda was saying.

I'm probably getting ahead of the story. Carrie likely hasn't emotionally caught up to where Miranda's conversation was taking her. While she has an apparent connection with Duncan, she hasn't thought of it as romantic (ironic for someone who romanticizes everything). She's committed to Aidan, for better or worse, and wants to make that relationship work. Can she if it's doomed?

Cynthia Nixon in And Just Like That season 3 episode 7 on HBO Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Thankfully, Carrie had the good sense to not prolong their brief spat. Whether she meant it in the moment or not, she insists that she and Miranda are good. They have fought before in the past over matters relating to Carrie's relationships, but this one doesn't sting as deeply if we're ranking them. Because Miranda's right. No one knows you like your friends know you.

It's hard to hear that a relationship you're in might not be worth it, but like I have been telling Carrie since the beginning of the season, Aidan's life probably will never align with hers in the way that she wants or deserves. And even though she's accepted that he cheated on her this time, given their seemingly undefined period of waiting, what if that happens again? What if it happens on her end with Duncan and she realizes a 20-year situationship isn't healthy?

Again, I'm surely getting ahead of And Just Like That season 3's storyline — or, at least, I hope I am. Carrie's a frustrating character, but that's what makes her real. She feels in real time and follows her heart in the direction it leads her. She's not going to listen to Miranda now, but I'm keeping my fingers crossed that the realization will come back around before the end of the season.

And Just Like That season 3 releases new episodes Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max.

