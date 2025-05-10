Another new Harlan Coben series on Netflix in 2025 seems unlikely

2025 has been a great year for Harlan Coben fans. Three new shows based on his gripping novels have already made their debut, and as expected, each has had viewers on the edge of their seats wondering what twist would come next. With such a good momentum going on, it leaves one to question if another new Harlan Coben series will be hitting Netflix in 2025. There are still so many books of his left to adapt that the possibilities seem endless.

Well, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it looks like we won’t be getting another Harlan Coben series on Netflix in 2025. In a recent Facebook video, the bestselling author talked about his latest novel, Nobody’s Fool, offering a brief overview of the story. He also highlighted his two newest Netflix releases, Just One Look and Caught. But it’s what he said next that truly raised eyebrows.

"I know it's a lot of me, and I apologize for that. And that'll be it for a while, so you won't have to deal with me too much longer." - Harlan Coben

Wait! That doesn't sound too good. What exactly does Coben mean by "that'll be it for a while?" While he doesn't go into detail, the statement seems to suggest a pause, at least temporarily, in new adaptations hitting Netflix. Don't worry. He still has an ongoing partnership with the streaming giant, so we'll definitely see a new show or film from him in the future. It just doesn't look like 2025 will bring a fourth new title to the platform.

To be fair, that’s not too surprising. Netflix has never released four Coben adaptations in a single year before. Additionally, there are only five upcoming adaptations currently on the horizon, and none are yet in a stage ready for release. I Will Find You and Run Away are still in the production phase, while adaptations of Coben's Myron Bolitar series, Six Years and Win are in early stages. There haven’t been many updates on these projects since their announcements, leaving their progress unclear. With that in mind, Coben’s comments make sense.

Now, if we're looking ahead to next year, it's highly likely that a new show will debut at the start of 2026. For the past two years, we've seen a new Coben show released on Netflix in January. Fool Me Once dropped in January 2024, and Missing You in January 2025. Given the current progress of I Will Find You and Run Away in production, there's a really good chance one of them could be ready for release early next year. I personally would want to see I Will Find You, with it being the first Coben series to be set in the U.S. That would be exciting!

Stay tuned to Show Snob for any new updates on Coben's upcoming adaptations!