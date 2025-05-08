There's another new Harlan Coben show coming soon (but not on Netflix)

The Harlan Coben takeover isn't anywhere near over yet, as the best-selling author looks to make history with his latest television show. While Coben has a number adaptations coming to Netflix that are in the works, his latest series that was just announced isn't coming to the streamer, and it's marking a first for the prolific author turned television mastermind.

On May 7, CBS announced its fall lineup for the 2025-2026 television season, and Harlan Coben fans had quite the surprise. Harlan Coben's Final Twist was included on the broadcast network's schedule for the midseason lineup. Some might have assumed it's a brand-new mystery thriller that's headed to traditional TV rather than Netflix, but it's Coben's first foray into true crime and the first time he's putting himself in the spotlight instead of just his stories.

In the unscripted series, Coben walks viewers through some of the most captivating and challenging real-life murder mysteries through the lens of a master of the fictional craft. He breaks down these cases in each one-hour episode and reveals the secrets and surprises that ultimately revealed the truth. Coben's new show will also feature interviews and archival footage.

Check out the full official synopsis via CBS:

"HARLAN COBEN’S FINAL TWIST brings the world’s best-selling mystery author into the true-crime television genre for the first time. With over 90 million books sold globally and scripted series (“Fool Me Once,” “Safe,” “The Innocent”), Harlan Coben is known for his twisting narratives and intricate plots. In each one-hour episode, Harlan will guide audiences through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes and life-altering surprises, each meticulously unraveled to reveal hidden truths, deceptions and lies. With exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival materials, the series will provide an in-depth look at stories where nothing is as it seems."

The series hails from Coben's Final Twist Productions, which makes the title all the more special, and is executive produced by himself and Ben Coben, along with other executive producers for All Rise Films, Triage Entertainment, and See It Now Studios. According to CBS, Harlan Coben's Final Twist will air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. in between the fall and spring seasons of Survivor, likely in early 2026. The series will surely be available to stream on Paramount+.

Coben hasn't tackled anything quite like this in all of his successful series that he's made with Netflix, but it's super fitting that the king of crime dramas will branch out into unscripted true crime to offer his unique insights. But don't worry, Coben's globally adored Netflix shows aren't going anywhere. He still has plenty of exciting new adaptations in the works at Netflix.

I Will Find You is the latest adaptation we're most excited about, and it's Coben's first American series for one of his books with a star-studded cast including Sam Worthington, Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia, Logan Browning, Erin Richards, and Jonathan Tucker. The series is currently filming and aiming for a release sometime in 2026, making for a very exciting year for Harlan Coben fans!