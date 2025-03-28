Another Yellowstone spinoff might be happening (this time at CBS)

You didn’t really think the Dutton family saga would end in its present day narrative with the Yellowstone finale, did you? One spinoff following Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) as they start a new life together away from her late father’s shadow has already been announced and is currently in the works, and now, TV Line reports that CBS might be developing its own spinoff that would be an altogether different offshoot: a procedural that would see Luke Grimes reprise his role of Beth’s younger brother, livestock commissioner, and former Navy SEAL, Kayce Dutton.

Grimes played the youngest son of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) on all five seasons of Yellowstone, which wrapped up its dramatic run in December 2024. In the series finale, Kayce winds up selling most of the infamous Yellowstone Dutton Ranch to Thomas Rainwater and the Broken Rock Indian Reservation for the same price his ancestors—1883’s James Dutton (Tim McGraw)—purchased it for: $1.25 per acre. The sale was conditional: The sprawling land could never be developed, and Kayce, his wife Monica, and his son Tate would remain on the small parcel of land where they built their home.

L-R: Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater and Mo Brings Plenty as Mo, episode 509 of "Yellowstone."

Before Yellowstone’s season finale aired, Grimes told Esquire, “There’s always talks of spinoffs. I’d do it [but] I just don’t understand how it would work once the story ends. Kayce wants to cowboy and be happy with his family. He doesn’t want to kill people anymore. He doesn’t want the weight of a huge mega ranch that isn’t sustainable in today’s times. He wants his little slice of heaven. It’s that simple.”

While exact plot details of a Kayce-centered spinoff remain sealed behind the tightest lips on the planet, there is some speculation that the series would likely explore Kayce’s past life as a Navy SEAL while also focusing on his present life as the livestock commissioner. The spinoff also would likely see the return of Kayce’s wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and son Tate (Brecken Merrill).

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton and Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. Credit: Paramount Network

If the spinoff were to happen, it would mark a return of the Yellowstone universe to the CBS network, which carried the beginning seasons of the flagship series during the WGA and SAF-AFTRA strikes. This also fits into the overarching Paramount Global corporate cross-platform strategy, which would make fans happy. It has been quite annoying to fans who don't have the Paramount Network not to be able to stream the end of the hit series on Paramount+. If CBS picks up the spinoff, it should still be accessible to those who've opted to forego cable and become a streaming-only household.

In addition to the Beth/Rip spinoff and (fingers crossed) the Kayce-centric spinoff, Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone franchise has seen prime success with its two prequel series, 1883 and 1923, and the franchise is set to include its first contemporary sequel series called The Madison, in which Michelle Pfeiffer, Suits veteran Patrick J. Adams, and Lost protagonist Matthew Fox star as a New York City family navigating grief and human connection in the Madison River valley of central Montana.

While CBS has yet to officially comment on the Kayce Dutton spinoff, Variety has confirmed that the broadcast network is in “early discussions,” though no deals are believed to be in place at this time. Keep your fingers crossed, kids. As much as we love Beth and Rip, we'd love even more exposure to Kayce's life, both past and present.